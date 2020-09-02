Global Biotechnology Market – North America is expected to account for higher market share of more than 45% driven by increasing investment in U.S. on healthcare than other countries and has a high growth rate amongst other countries – Market Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2026

Global Biotechnology Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% to reach US$ XX million in 2026.

The growth is coupled with rising demand of modern and innovative technologies such as DNA sequencing, recombinant technology, fermentation, tissue engineering. Further, rising demand for food to meet the need of ever increasing population and scarce availability of non-renewable natural resources also expected to drive the biotechnology market. Application of Genetic engineering and Genetic Modification (GM) processes to agricultural food products also expected to drive the business growth. Furthermore, decreasing prices of DNA sequencing technologies will encourage R&D activities to better understand genetic variations and develop therapeutic solutions.

Moreover, development of novel techniques and their implementation by the organisation by collaborating with the other participants will drive the Global Biotechnology Market. Further, increasing demand for therapeutic and diagnostic solutions on principles of red biotechnology, DNA sequencing, and recombinant technology is expected to drive the Global Biotechnology Market through 2024. Increasing prevalence of diseases such as hepatitis B, cancer, and other orphan disorders is also expected to fuel demand in the forecast period.

In 2017, North America dominated the overall market. The market growth is driven by the increasing R&D investments relating to new drug discovery and development. U.S. held highest market in North America due to increasing level of per capita spending on healthcare than other countries and has a high growth rate amongst other countries. According to the estimates published by OECD Health Statistics in 2014, it has been estimated that in 2012, U.S. spent nearly 16.9% of its GDP towards healthcare expenditure, which is the highest. The fact supports the estimated share of Global Biotechnology Market.

Asia Pacific is expected to have higher growth rate in the forecast period owing to the presence of patient awareness, rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising healthcare expenditure levels in the emerging markets. Global Biotechnology Market include the developing economies of China and India.

In 2017, nanobiotechnology held the highest market share. The Global Biotechnology Market growth is driven by fermentation and cell-based assay segments owing to rising R&D initiatives by various biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Biotechnology Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Biotechnology Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Biotechnology Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Biotechnology Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Market Segmentation

•Global Biotechnology Market, By Technology

o DNA Sequencing

o Nanobiotechnology

o Tissue engineering and Regeneration

o Fermentation

o Cell Based Assay

o PCR Technology

o Chromatography Market

o Others

• Global Biotechnology Market, By Applications

o Health

o Food & Agriculture

o Natural Resources & Environment

o Industrial Processing

o Bioinformatics

o Others

The above data will be provided for following regions/countries from 2013-2024 (USD Million)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

• Latin America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Biotechnology Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Biotechnology Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Biotechnology Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Biotechnology Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Biotechnology Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Biotechnology Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Biotechnology Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Biotechnology by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Biotechnology Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Biotechnology Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Biotechnology Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

