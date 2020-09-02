Global Digital Badges Market : End-user Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Offering, End-user, and Geography.

Global Digital Badges Market was around US$ 76.90 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Mn at a CAGR of around XX % in forecast period.



Global Digital badges market is segmented by offering, end-user, and region.

Based on an offering, Digital Badges Market is segmented by platform and services both are a crucial part of the digital badges market. Services segment is expected to hold XX% market share with factors such as improved screening and assessment of liable candidate together with complete verification of their credentials forming some of the key factors to boost overall market growth of digital badges.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

In terms of the end user, Digital Badges Market is classified into academic and corporate. Academic type within the end-user segment of the digital badges market is expected to hold a larger market share during the current forecast period. Use of digital badges has helped in promoting credentials of the candidates including both teachers and students. It has allowed teachers to gain professional learning as well in discrete topics and practices for promoting health education. Educational institutions and universities with help from the government are leveraging over the innovative developments in education technology to educate and involve more students.

Digital badges are used for assessing credential mechanisms that are managed online. Badges are usually designed for making evident as well as validate learning across both formal and informal settings. It has formed a key changing mechanism within the education sector and has huge transformation capabilities as well.

Digital badges are used as an indication to assess a person and are based on the accreditation of a person’s expertise and knowledge that help in drawing certain specific qualifications. Digital badges help in reducing costs during any kind of interview processes by delivering an in-depth perspective that allows employers and colleges among others to choose the most competent candidates.

Growing adoption of learning that is based online, rise in focus on professional development of employees, along with more number of people getting aware about the blockchain development and uses that is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the digital badges market. However, it is the lack of good IT infrastructure especially in the developing regions that remains a key restraint for the growth of digital badges market.

In terms of region, Digital Badges Market is divided by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin. North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in the forecast period. Major growth factors driving the digital badges in North America include rising adoption of digital authenticity, increasing collaboration of the educational institutions with different programs, and rapid technological advancements in the region as well.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Digital badges market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Digital badges market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Digital badges market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Digital badges market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Report, Global Digital Badges Market:

Global Digital Badges Market, by Offering:

• Platform

• Services

• Professional

• Managed

Global Digital Badges Market, by End-user:

• Academic

• Corporate

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises

Global Digital Badges Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Global Digital Badges Market:

• Credly

• Accredible

• Nocti Business Solutions (NBS)

• Forall Systems

• LearningTimes

• Youtopia

• Discendum

• Badge List

• Badgecraft

• Be Badges

• Bestr

• Portfolium

• Accreditrust

• Concentric Sky

• EbizOn

