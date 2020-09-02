Global Agricultural Packaging Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) –By Material, Product, Application, Barrier Strength and Region.

Global agricultural packaging market size was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 to exhibit a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Agricultural Packaging is required to protect & preserve agricultural products and resources for a long period of time. Agricultural packaging is mainly used for product branding as well as reduces shipping costs.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increased trade of agrochemicals and better shelf life of agrochemicals & biologicals are boosting the growth of the market. Increased focus on developing efficient & environment-friendly packaging, and strict environmental regulations supporting the development of sustainable packaging solutions are major opportunities of the market. Recycling & environmental concerns are the key challenges of the market. However, instability in raw material prices for plastic packaging is limiting the growth of the market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/24528

Chemical pesticides & fertilizers are the key applications of agricultural packaging market, owing to the growing ban on chemical pesticides in major countries. An increasing need for the development of agricultural packaging for fertilizers is also boosting the growth of the chemical pesticides & fertilizers. The reduced growth cost & time associated with packaging solutions for these agrochemicals, high growth for pest resistance across the globe, and the advent of environmental packaging solutions in the agricultural packaging market are propelling the growth of the market.

Fertilizer packaging bag observes with the hard international quality standards as well as keep the chemical substance and other materials in their original form. Fertilizer packaging team holds the advanced machinery as well as expertise in understanding & implementing effective packaging solutions for different pesticides.

Plastics are the most widely adopted packaging material for pesticides & fertilizers in rigid as well as flexible form. The factors supporting the growing assumption of plastic in agricultural packaging market are that they are lightweight, strong, and economical to manufacture, thus the market for plastic in agricultural packaging is estimated to dominate the global market.

Pouches & bags are a leading supplier to the global agricultural packaging market, owing to the pouches & bags are more useful and protective against bacteria. Pouches & bags offer the widest range of flexible packaging for fruits, vegetables, herbs, and potatoes. Pouches & bags are also useful for biodegradable packaging for agricultural packaging market and offer unique & safe packaging for every type of bio-food.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the global agricultural packaging market, followed by North America during the forecast period, owing to the growing trade opportunities of agrochemicals across the globe, mainly in countries such as China, India, the US, and Canada are the major factors contributing to the high growth opportunities in Asia Pacific regions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global agricultural packaging market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by Material, price, financial position, Material portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in global agricultural packaging market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/24528

The Scope of Global Agricultural Packaging Market:

Global Agricultural Packaging Market, By Material:

• Plastic

• Metal

• Paper & paperboards

• Composite materials

• Others

Global Agricultural Packaging Market, By Product:

• Pouches & bags

• Drums

• Bottles & cans

• Others

Global Agricultural Packaging Market, By Application:

• Seeds & Pesticides

• Silage

• Food grains

• Vegetable & Fruits

• Chemical pesticides

• Other

Global Agricultural Packaging Market, By Barrier Strength:

• Low

• Medium

• High

Global Agricultural Packaging Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

The Key Players Operating In the Global Agricultural Packaging Market:

• Bemis Company, Inc.

• Sonoco Products Company

• Mondi Group

• LC Packaging International BV

• Packaging Corporation of America

• H.B. Fuller Company

• Atlantic Packaging

• NNZ Group

• Parakh Agro Industries Ltd

• International Paper Company

• DS Smith Plc.

• Smurfit Kappa Group Plc.

• KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp

• Silgan Holdings, Inc.

• Tetra Pak International S.A

• Greif, Inc.

• Time Technoplast Ltd

• Berry Global, Inc.

• Proampac LLC

• Klockner Pentaplast Group

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Agricultural Packaging Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Agricultural Packaging Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Agricultural Packaging Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Agricultural Packaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Agricultural Packaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Agricultural Packaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Agricultural Packaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Agricultural Packaging by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Agricultural Packaging Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Agricultural Packaging Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Agricultural Packaging Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Agricultural Packaging Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-agricultural-packaging-market/24528/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com