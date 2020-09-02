Global Advanced Commercial Laundry Machines Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Capacity, End-use, and Region.

Global Advanced Commercial Laundry Machines Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

An increase in preference of smart laundry technology and a growing demand for advanced commercial laundry machines in laundromats are some of the driving forces that are projected to increase the demand for advanced commercial laundry machines. Furthermore, the increase in the demand for laundromats in emerging countries such as India and China is one of the key factors boosting the growth of the global advanced commercial laundry machines market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

On the other hand, the cost of replacing the laundry equipment in the event of failure is adversely affecting the growth of this market. The increasing cost of raw materials such as Nickel and Copper coupled with high installation costs makes laundry equipment spare expensive.

In terms of capacity, the 0–30 Kg segment held a major market share, in terms of revenue, in 2018, on account of high adoption of these machines by laundromats and on-premise consumers such as hotels, restaurants, hospitals, and care homes.

Regionally, North America is projected to hold the maximum share of the global advanced commercial laundry machines market throughout the forecast period. The growth is largely attributable to increasing demand for advanced commercial laundry machines by residential consumers in the region and rising demand for advanced commercial washing machines that tend to consume less water and that are more energy efficient.

Advanced commercial laundry machines are gaining popularity across the Asia Pacific region, particularly in emerging economies such as China and India. This popularity is attributable to the rise in the disposal of income and convenience associated with laundromats.

Key manufacturers in the global advanced commercial laundry machines market are focused on investing heavily in R&D activities to manufacture smart laundry machines that offer energy-efficient and less water consumption features. Also, the key manufacturers in the global advanced commercial laundry machines market are strategically forming partnerships with other established players in the market to increase their business geographically as well as to gain huge market share.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global advanced commercial laundry machines market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global advanced commercial laundry machines market.

Scope of Global Advanced Commercial Laundry Machines Market

Global Advanced Commercial Laundry Machines Market, By Capacity

• 0–30 Kg

• 31–50 Kg

• 51 Kg & Above

Global Advanced Commercial Laundry Machines Market, By End-use

• Laundromats

• Hospitality

• Hospitals & Care Homes

• Multi-housing

• Schools & Universities

• Public Sector

• Others

Global Advanced Commercial Laundry Machines Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Advanced Commercial Laundry Machines Market

• Alliance Laundry Systems Limited

• Samsung

• Electrolux AB

• Whirlpool Corporation

• IFB Industries Limited

• Dexter Laundry Systems

• Domus

