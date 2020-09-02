Global Sanding Pads Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)-By Product Type, Material, End-User and Region.

The Global Sanding Pads Market was valued US$ X.23 Bn and is expected to reach 4.2 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.8% during a forecast period.

Market Definition:

A variety of manual hand sanding products are available in the market. For the perfect finishing board file sander tool is great, for filing body filler is available in two forms, look and hoop or plain which is widely accepted by the clients in the market. The Ultra Flex Sanding Pads are the finest foam pads which provide dense foam structure and a full, even coating of either aluminium oxide or silicon carbide grains. The global sanding pads market is expected to reach 4.2 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.8% during a forecast period. Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, approximately 41-42% of market share is expected to hold by Asia pacific region, as the construction sector has shown a steady growth on growth graph.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global sanding pads market is expected to record remarkable growth during the forecast period. High demand for urbanization and infrastructure construction industries are expected to witness significant growth, which is attracting the manufactures and clients to use the sanding pads for floor smoothing, finishing the surface for furniture and painting purposes and expected to drive the sanding pads market. Various sizes of pads are available in the market for different sectors as per application which is boosting the market growth.

Moreover, fluctuation in availability of raw materials and cost of the products are expected to hamper the market growth in coming years. Silicon carbide is a common raw material which is used in the production of sanding pads, strict government regulation on the use of silica is another factor which is pulling the market growth.

Innovations in Sanding Pads

• FiboTec-New multi-hole: Proven in nature. Tried and tested. As with all our innovations, FiboTec underwent stringent robot-aided testing. Conducted under laboratory conditions, these tests conducted to prove these results. FiboTec is much more efficient than standard whole patterns. A real innovation!

• Siaspeed Upgrade-Triple lifetime and superior quality: sia Abrasives has revised its fine grit range, greatly improving the performance of the abrasive while reducing its clogging tendency.

• Siaflex-Flexibility for any application: The highly flexible paper backing is noted for its conformability and is ideal for finishing challenging surfaces in hard to reach areas. It achieves outstanding results in both dry and wet sanding applications.

Sanding Pads Market Segment analysis:

By the End-User segment, the construction sector is expected to dominate the Sanding Pads market currently and in the future. Construction segments have registered the largest market share in the year 2019. Approximately 48.21% of the total market share is documented by construction. Development in architecture and high demand of fine eye catchy infrasture are helping the construction sector to grow amongst others. Vendors are investing in the sanding pads market because it is highly getting adopted by clients to expand their business. Construction sector is a major growth driver of the global sanding pads market as it is widely applicable for scraping off, smoothing etc. Furthermore, the government initiative to make the country well-constructed and with a high number of construction projects is helping the sanding pads market globally.

Sanding Pads Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Sanding Pads Market and is expected to grow at CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. Developing regions like India, China, and Japan are considered major contributors for the sanding pads market growth in the Asia Pacific region. In 2019 market size was valued US$ XX Bn in while in India, market size was valued XX Bn and expected to increase by US$ XX Bn in coming years.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Sanding Pads Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Sanding Pads Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Sanding Pads Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Sanding Pads Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Sanding Pads Market

Global Sanding Pads market, By Product Type

• Disc

• Rolls

• Wheels

• Others

Global Sanding Pads market, By Material

• Pressure Sensitive Adhesive

• Hook and Loop/Velcro

Global Sanding Pads market, By End-User

• Metal Fabrication

• Automotive

• Construction

• Others

Global Sanding Pads Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Sanding Pads Market

• Astro Pneumatic Tool Company

• Saint-Gobain Abrasives

• Abrasiflex Pty Ltd

• Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

• 3M Company

• Keystone Abrasives

• SAIT Abrasivi S.p.A

• Abcon industrial products Ltd

• Klingspor

• Mirka Ltd

• Guangzhou Zhanye Automotive Refinishing Co., Ltd.

• Nanjing CUMET Tools International Co., Ltd.

• Foshan Gangying Abrasives Co., Ltd.

• Zhejiang Sali Abrasive Technology Co., Ltd.

• YANGZHOU ZHENGHE FOREIGN TRADE CO., LTD.

• Guangdong Sybon New Materials Co., Ltd.

• Shenzhen Dian Fong Abrasives Co., Ltd.

• Zibo Dongchen Abrasives Co., Ltd.

• Huzhou Gu’s Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd.

• Hebei Yujinhong Technology Co., Ltd.

