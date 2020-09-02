India Sanitary Napkin Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)- by Product and Distribution Channel.

India Sanitary Napkin Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by XX % during the forecast period.

Increasing awareness regarding personal hygiene among females, uplifting incomes and the availability of sanitary napkins at an affordable price is another factor boosting the market growth. Government and NGO entities have been taking various initiatives and workshops towards educating females about the importance of personal hygiene. The penetration rate of the sanitary napkins market was 24% in 2017 which is expected to grow to 42%. However, high costs, lack of knowledge and lack of disposal facilities are limiting the growth of India sanitary napkin market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Disposable menstrual pads held the major share in India sanitary napkin market. On the contrary, Disposable menstrual pads use chemicals like dioxins, furans and fragrances which causes health issues and cannot be recycled and takes hundreds of years to degrade. Looking at this consequence biodegradable menstrual pad will gain popularity in future. Cloth menstrual pads are being used majorly by the rural female population. Cloth menstrual pad to show stagnant growth throughout the forecast period.

Supermarkets & hypermarkets segment dominated the market in 2017 and expected to show a similar trend in the forecast. The wide availability of different types of products in the supermarket and hypermarket chains followed by the inclination of consumers towards these channel for the purchase of feminine hygiene products drives the segment growth. Pharmacies are the second leading distribution channel, whereas the online segment will grow at a fast rate during the forecast period. An upsurge in the e-commerce industry in India to fuel growth to online segment.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding India sanitary napkin market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to emerging segment in India sanitary napkin market.

Scope of the India Sanitary Napkin Market

India Sanitary Napkin Market, by Product Type:

• Disposable Menstrual Pads

• Cloth Menstrual Pads

• Biodegradable Menstrual Pads

India Sanitary Napkin Market, by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Pharmacies

• Convenience Stores

• Online

• Speciality Stores

• Others

Key Player analyzed in the Report:

• P & G

• Energizer

• Charmer

• Johnson & Johnson

• Unicharm

• Kimberly-Clark

• Emami, Ltd.

• Mankind

• Edgewell.

Table of Contents

India Sanitary napkin Market

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: India Sanitary napkin Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Mn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. PEST Analysis

4.8. India Sanitary napkin Market Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

4.9. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

4.10. India Sanitary napkin Market Competitive Landscape

