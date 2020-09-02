India Eyewear Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and End User.

India Eyewear Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.

Eyeware are used for protection, fashion and to improve visuals. As Indian market is concerned their are many factors, that are driving the Indian market. As per Ministry of Health and Family welfare data XX Mn population are affected with myopia, raised geriatric population in India due to reduced birth and fertility rates, increased use of electronics gadget in youths, dust and pollution, raise in the use of sunglasses as trend of fashion, economy conditions, awareness regarding healthcare, improved living standards, are the main reason India seals 1.2 million eyeware. Increased advancements of the technologies, raised trend of the smart wearable eyewear, and rising the investments into R&D.

Based on product type, prescription glasses segment was held the largest share of the market in 2018 and also estimated to continue during the forecast period due to the rise in eye disorder incidences and increase eye problems due to raised usage of digital gadgets.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the online store is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to online retailing provides more discounts and wider options to purchase, and the online platform becomes popular owing to that it provides the delivery to the doorstep by order of products.

It has been observed that XX million people have purchased eye wears online due to India preferring e-commerce websites and plastic payments as raised adoption of smartphones usage, the government took interest to make in digital India, and increasing technological advancements.

According to the end user, women segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to the rise in demand for fashionable and international brands of spectacles from women’s.

Increasing awareness for eye healthcare, a rise in purchasing power, increasing demand for robust eyewear, increased premium buyers, and increase preferences to the luxury and branded sunglasses in India will boost the market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/21867

India is heaven for contact lenses, the largest market for contact lenses as affordable to the consumer as a cost of lenses is cheap as compared to the globe.

Contact lenses demand is estimated to boost the market in forecast period as the working population is increasing in India, women’s preferring to be a working women rather than housewife, women’s prefer contact lenses for being confident, smart & beautiful, many colours and brands are available in the contact lenses, and fashion trend is a major factor for dominate the market.

North India has held the 35% share of sunglasses market and also estimated to hold market during the forecast period. Delhi is expected to hold the largest share of the market in forecast period as a fashion trend is huge in Delhi city.

Rising demand for eye protection, increase in demand for vision correction spectacles, and rising demands for international brands in India. Increasing usage of digital gadgets among the youth population will increase the need for vision correction spectacles and contact lenses.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in eyewear market are Essilor, GKB High Tech, Carl Zeiss, Hoya, Ray-Ban, Maui Jim, Silk lens, Oakley, Sparkle, Biomedic 55, Alcon, Vintage, Vogue, and Vision Rx.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of India Eyewear Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding India Eyewear Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the India Eyewear Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by India Eyewear Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Eyewear Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/21867

Scope of the Report Eyewear Market

India Eyewear Market, by Product Type

• Prescription Glasses

• Contact Lenses

• Sunglasses

India Eyewear Market, by Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online

India Eyewear Market, by End User

• Men

• Women

Key Players, India Eyewear Market

• Essilor

• GKB High Tech

• Carl Zeiss

• Hoya

• Ray-Ban

• Maui Jim

• Oakley

• Vintage

• Vogue

• Vision Rx

• Silk lens

• Sparkle

• Biomedic 55

• Alcon

Table of Contents

India Eyewear Market

1. Preface

1.1. Research Objectives

1.2. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations Used

2.3. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. India Eyewear Market Size, by Value and Volume (US$ Bn)

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Challenges

5. Market Decision Framework

5.1. Porter’s Analysis

5.2. Value Chain Analysis

5.3. SWOT Analysis

5.4. PEST Analysis

6. India Eyewear Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. India Eyewear Market Size& Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

7. India Eyewear Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product Type

7.1. Introduction and Definition

7.2. Key Findings

7.3. India Eyewear Market Value Share Analysis, by Product Type

7.4. Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Product Type

7.5. Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis, by Product Type

7.6. India Eyewear Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product Type

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of India Eyewear Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/india-eyewear-market/21867/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com