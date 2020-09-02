Global Yoga Mat Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Type, Application and Region.

Global Yoga Mat Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.



Yoga mats are particularly fabricated mats used as a help during the practice of yoga to prevent hands and feet slipping during practice. They are mostly used both for yoga studios and for home use.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the yoga mat market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market growth during 2019-2026. Demand for yoga equipment & accessories like yoga mats has been witnessing an upward spiral in foreign countries including Canada and Australia. Increased cases of allergy has led consumers abroad to become more health-conscious and opt for yoga exercises, thus driving demand and sales of yoga mats.

Various governments have also offered recommendations that include the benefits of using a combination of Ayurveda and yoga for treating patients with many ailments to a certain extent, which has further supported sales of yoga mats. Inclusion of yoga in the educational institutes, and spreading awareness about yoga’s health benefits, both mental and physical, in tourism centers & rural settlements, further underpins demand for yoga mats globally.

PVC yoga mats are the most widely used products and take XX% of global production in 2018. Survey results showed that in 2018 XX% of the yoga mat market was household, XX% is yoga club and XX % divided among other industries.

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the market, namely, the APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America emerged as the largest regional market in 2018 because of growing awareness about the health benefits of yoga and the number of yoga studios in the region. The APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, expanding at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. Supportive government initiatives coupled with increasing participation is the key factor fueling the product demand in the region. Moreover, the rising number of yoga studios in Shanghai, Beijing, and other Chinese cities is expected to boost the product demand.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of the yoga mat market. The major player operating in the global market for yoga mats such as Lululemon, Manduka PROlite, Jade Yoga and many more.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Yoga Mat Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Yoga Mat Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Yoga Mat Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Yoga Mat Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Yoga Mat Market

Global Yoga Mat Market, by Type

• PVC yoga mats

• Rubber yoga mats

• TPE yoga mats

• Other yoga mats

Global Yoga Mat Market, by Application

• Household

• Yoga club

• Others

Global Yoga Mat Market, by Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players in Global Yoga Mat Market

• Lululemon

• Manduka PROlite

• Jade Yoga

• Hugger Mugger Para rubber

• PrAna Revolutionary

• Gaiam, Easyoga

• HATHAYOGA

• Kharma Khare

• Hosa Group

• Yogabum

• Aerolite

• Aurorae

• Barefoot Yoga

• Keep well

• Khataland

• Microcell Composite

• Yogarugs

• Copeactive

• Yogasana, A. Kolckmann

• JiangXi Lveten Plastic

• Liforme

• Starlight Yoga

• Bean Products

