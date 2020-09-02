Global Womens Activewear Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product Type, Fabric, Distribution Channel, Price Range, and by Region.

Global Womens Activewear Market is expected to reach US$ XX Billion by 2026 from US$ 129.00 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX %.

Major driving factors for the womens activewear market are increasing athleisure trend for fashion, rise in follow fashion trends, aging population seek to remain active, increasing innovations in activewear designing, rise in consciousness of womens about fitness, increase demand for fashionable activewear due to rise in boutique fitness studios, increasing womens participation in sports, rise in increased green textile, rise in heal consciousness & culture is fluctuating towards the western style, and increasing consciousness regarding yoga & womens are took interest in dancing. However, high cost, safety issues, and brand of products will hinder the womens activewear market.

Based on the product type, womens activewear market is separated by the top, bottom, outerwear, innerwear & swimwear, and others. The top segment is expected to boost the womens activewear market throughout the forecast period.

Based on the fabric, womens activewear market is classified by fabric, neoprene, cotton, polyester, and others. The polyester segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in the forecast period due to its features as easily wash, high flexible, and quick drying.

In terms of distribution channel, womens activewear market is classified by online and offline. The online segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to the rise in the use of the internet and the increasing trend of online shopping.

Region-wise, womens activewear market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period because of the rise in population, increased health & fitness consciousness, changing lifestyles & following western culture, and rise in GDP in this region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Womens Activewear Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Womens Activewear Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Womens Activewear Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Distribution Channel, Type, and regional presence in the Global Womens Activewear Market make the report investor’s guide.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in women’s activewear market are Hanebrands, Adidas, ASICS Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, NIKE, V.F. Corporation, PUMA, Under Armour, Gap, Inc., 2XU, Marmot, Patagonia, Mountain Hardwear, Vie Active, LLC, Mountain Khakis, Forever 21, Jordan, Gramicci, Filas, Prana, Aeropostale, Ralph Lauren, Victoria’s Secret, Jockey, Beyond Yoga, Lycra, and Lululemon.

Scope of the Report Womens Activewear Market

Global Womens Activewear Market, by Product Type

• Top

• Bottom

• Outerwear

• Innerwear & Swimwear

• Others

Global Womens Activewear Market, by Fabric

• Neoprene

• Cotton

• Polyester

• Others

Global Womens Activewear Market, by Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

Global Womens Activewear Market, by Price Range

• Below $20

• $20-$40

• $40-$60

• Above $60

Global Womens Activewear Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players, Global Womens Activewear Market

• Hanebrands

• Adidas

• ASICS Corporation

• Columbia Sportswear Company

• NIKE

• V.F. Corporation

• PUMA

• Under Armour

• Gap, Inc.

• 2XU

• Marmot

• Patagonia

• Mountain Hardwear

• Vie Active

• LLC

• Mountain Khakis

• Forever 21

• Jordan

• Gramicci

• Filas

• Prana

• Aeropostale

• Ralph Lauren

• Victoria’s Secret

• Jockey

• Beyond Yoga

• Lycra

• Lululemon

