Global Water Free/Waterless Urinals Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2026: By Technology, Application, Distribution Channel and Region

Global Water Free/Waterless Urinals Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 8.0% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Water Free/Waterless Urinals Market Drivers and Restrains:

Waterless urinals are similar to the conventional urinals in design and these can be used in the same manner. However, waterless urinals do not require water for flushing and these systems help save 56,800 liters to 1, 70,000 liters of water per urinal, per year.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Technological development, waterless public urinal kiosk (WPUK) is a standalone concrete reinforced prefabricated urinal kiosk, which can be installed in public places and institutions for creating urinals for people. A public urinal kiosk can offer a pleasant atmosphere to the users due to its open and attractive surrounding. Urine collected can be diverted to a storage tank for retrieval of nutrients from urine or to normal sewer lines/soak pit.

The global water free/waterless urinals market is driven by the Increasing awareness about water-saving products and enforcement of stringent rules by governments around the world for minimal water usage. But, sewer gas leakage, wall deposits, odor, sealant integrity, pipe deposits, and maintenance are restraining the market growth at the global level. Also, customers believe that waterless urinals are not hygienic enough, and can cause health issues are also expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Innovative designs of waterless urinal for meeting the requirements of the female population is likely to create lucrative opportunities in the global Water Free/Waterless Urinals market.

Global Water Free/Waterless Urinals Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the application, the commercial application segment is estimated to acquire a majority market share in the global water free/waterless urinals market, and grow at a XX% CAGR during the forecast period. The infrastructure development of commercial spaces, particularly shopping complexes, malls, and offices are impelling the commercial segment growth.

The residential sector is projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The growth of the residential segment is majorly fueled by the likely increase in the construction of new residential areas. e.g., according to the American Institutes of Architecture, residential sector construction is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of XX% in the near future, followed by the commercial and institutional sectors.

Based on the distribution channel, the offline segment held the XX% share of the global water free/waterless urinals market, followed by the online segment. The offline segment led the water free/waterless urinals market in 2018 thanks to the preference of customers to physically experience the quality of the product.

Online distribution channels of water free/waterless urinals contain company-owned websites as well as e-Commerce websites, while offline distribution channels for water free/waterless urinals comprise hardware stores and exclusive stores. The e-Commerce platform is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% in the water free/ waterless urinals market during the forecast period.

Global Water Free/Waterless Urinals Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the water free/waterless urinals market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America was accounted for US$ XX Mn in 2018 for Water Free/Waterless Urinals market and is estimated to reach US$ Mn end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX%. The construction of high-rise buildings in the U.S. for commercial and residential purposes, the adoption of waterless urinals has increased, will be driving the North America water free/waterless urinals market.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The region is expected to hold the XX% of market share during the forecast period thanks to increasing consumer awareness and technological advancements in water free/waterless urinals. The demand for water free urinals in emerging regions such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East Africa are expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. The developing economies in Africa along with Asia is likely to offer attractive business opportunities for the market players in the residential and commercial sectors. Moreover, the rising investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced Water Free/Waterless Urinals are predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future.

A report covers the recent development in market for the Water Free/Waterless Urinals market e.g., in May 2019, Diversey – a global cleaning and Hygiene Company, declared the launch of ‘Flush-Me-Not’ waterless urinal systems in India, which is support in decreasing the usage of water and also help control odor.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of global Water Free/Waterless Urinals market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding global Water Free/Waterless Urinals market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global Water Free/Waterless Urinals market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the global Water Free/Waterless Urinals market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Water Free/Waterless Urinals Market:

Global Water Free/Waterless Urinals Market, by Technology:

• Liquid Sealant Cartridges

• Membrane Traps

• Biological Blocks

• Mechanical Balls

Global Water Free/Waterless Urinals Market, by Application:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Healthcare

• Hotels & Restaurants

• Industrial

• Offices

• Schools & Colleges

• Shopping Complexes

• Others

• Agriculture

Global Water Free/Waterless Urinals Market, by Distribution Channel:

• Online

• e-Commerce Websites

• Company-owned Websites

• Offline

• Exclusive Stores

• Hardware Stores

Global Water Free/Waterless Urinals Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Water Free/Waterless Urinals Market, Major Players:

• Kohler Co.

• Falcon Water Technologies

• Hindware Homes

• Sloan Valve Company

• URIMAT Schweiz AG

• Waterless Co. Inc.

• Zurn Industries, LLC

• Villeroy & Boch AG

• American Standard

• EKAM Eco Solutions.

