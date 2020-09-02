Global Digital Content Creation Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020-2027- By Tool, Services, Content format, Organization Size, End users, and Region

Global Digital Content Creation Market was valued US$ XXX Bn in 2019 and is estimated to reach US$ XXX Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of about XX% during a forecast period.



Nearly 47% of global population is now online and adopting social media sites. Digital Content Creation is the process of gathering information and creating ideas from any media and contexts. Digital content creation offers numerous benefits, such as low-cost operation, huge return on investment (ROI), easy to measure and adjust, brand expansion, easy to segment, goal targeting, and focus on conducting business. It can be presented in different forms such as text, audio, video, graphics, graphic, and images.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Currently, the digital economy contributes decisively to an increase in competitiveness, especially as a digital transformation involves migrating to new technological models where digital content creation is a key part of growth and user strategy. Internet and digital marketing have become important factors in campaigns, which attract and retain internet users. This study aims to identify the main ways in which users gain insights of global digital content creation market. The results of the research show the most important actions for achieving user recruitment and loyalty with digital content creation market from the opinions of consulted experts.

This research deals with a new approach that will optimize web technologies for the evolution of user trends, and therefore, will be of professional use for marketing managers and web solution developers. The conclusions of the investigation show the key factors, discarding others that do not affect the optimization of conversions in B2C businesses, such as the duration of the session and the rebound percentage. Likewise, the results of the research identify the specific actions that must be carried out to attract and retain users in B2C and B2B companies that use the digital content creation ecosystem. Digital content creation software also helps in providing authoring, publishing, and distributing digital content to the user. Further, it provides a way to increase scalability in the brand by allowing the organization to connect with its traffic audience.

Analysis, Drivers, Restraint and Segmentation:

Global digital content creation market is segmented by Tools, Services, Content format, Organization size and End-user with detail explanation, with drivers and restraints given with ongoing trends of industry. By segment Tools: globally number of users of digital communication tools are increasing. At first place the total number of internet users are increasing all around the globe.

MMR analysis reports the largest internet penetration has Northern, Western, Southern and Eastern Europe with 94%, 90%, X7% and X4% internet users compared to total population and North America with 88%. Also, total number of internet users worldwide in 2019 is 4.4 billion, up X % year-on-year, over half of the world’s population is now online. Furthermore, according to social media users worldwide in 2019 is 3.643 billion, and it`s up 1X % year-on-year, with increased number of mobile phone users in 2019 is 5.340 billion, up X% year-on-year i.e., more than two-thirds of the world’s population now has a mobile, with most people now using a smartphone. This gives you insights of how content transformation, publishing and authoring are blooming in Global digital content creation market.

Likewise, the term digital marketing has become popular thanks to the inclusion of a wider range of digital content and network communication technologies, which includes digital creation on different formats such as textual, audio, graphics and video. Application of digital technologies suggests that marketers should extend their thinking beyond the internet to encompass all the platforms that permit a firm to do business electronically (participation, democracy, freely interaction with other users, etc.). In order to engage customers, brand awareness or to spread professional network, companies most commonly implement Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube in their marketing in other words social media, available on every device connected to internet. Many key players for textual content creation use blogging, microblogging, widgets, chat rooms, message Boards. Similarly, podcasts, video sharing and Photo sharing are used in remaining segments described above.

Web sites, mobile applications, social networks and other digital communication tools collect and analyze many aspects of their users. For example, by IP address (Internet Protocol unique for each user) companies get information about where are the user from, cookies give information about persons movements, also time spent on some page is measured, number of clicks, number of likes, shares etc. To improve this usage of website companies on large platform create digital content around the world.

Furthermore, new entrance, changing digital content, plagiarism, subscription, high cost of cloud network and lack of expertise may limit the growth of global digital content creation market.

Regional Analysis:

Over 2.5 quintillion bytes of data is created every single day, and it’s only going to grow from there. By 2020, it’s estimated that 1.7MB of data will be created every second. North America is expected to lead global digital content creation market, thanks to the big players and more than top 65 companies present in this region. Europe with potential player’s around the globe with more than 15-20 main companies’ second largest market. Asia Pacific follows the trend to a specific period of 2022 and is expected to surge this industry, thanks to potential expertise, population, demand for advertising, social media and consumption of data in given forecast period.

For example, India is expected to have lucrative growth from 2020 which includes digital sophisticates, digital enthusiasts, digital mainstream and fringe user show 820 million estimated user base by 2025 with average growth at 14.8% CAGR, where digital advertising was accounted to 38.5% CAGR during (2015- 2019). Advertising excluding SMS, MMS and P2P messaging, countries show more than 50% digital Ad spending in 2019 in which China has spent approximately 70 %, UK 66%, Norway 62%, US 54% and so on. This only includes advertising on desktop, laptop, computer as well as mobile phone, tablets and other internet connected devices. Google was the largets digital ad seller in world accounted for 31.1% of worldwide ad spending. Facebook stand second with US$ 67.37 Bn in net ad revenue, followed by China-based company Alibaba, at XX.2 Bn. Similerly, Other big players e.g., Amazon, mirosoft, Tencent, Baidu, Sina, Twitter, etc., are considered for future analysis.

Global Digital Content Creation Market, by Tool

• Content transformation

• Content publishing

• Content authoring

Global Digital Content Creation Market, by Services

• Managed services

• Professional services

Global Digital Content Creation Market, by Content Format

• Textual

• Audio

• Graphical

• Video

Global Digital Content Creation Market, by Organization Size

• Small Enterprises

• Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Digital Content Creation Market, by End Users

• Government

• Retail

• Travel and Tourism

• Education

• Healthcare

• Social Media

Global Digital Content Creation Market, by geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players Global Digital Content Creation Market

• Acrolinx GmbH

• Adobe Systems Incorporated

• Aptara Inc.

• Corel Corporation

• Integra Software Services Pvt Ltd.

• MarketMuse

• Microsoft Corporation

• Quark Software

• Trivanties.

• Apple

• Avid Tool

• Magic GmbH

• Activision Blizzard

• Amazon.com

• Bloomberg

• CBS

• Comcast

• Deezer

• DIRECTV

• Dish Network

• Electronic Arts

• Google

• Alibaba

• Baidu

• Tencent

• Verizon

• Sina

• Facebook

