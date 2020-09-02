Global Digital Evidence Management Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, Deployment Model, and Region

Global Digital Evidence Management Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 4.11 Bn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Digital evidence management market is segmented by component, deployment model, and region. The component is classified as software, service & hardware. Based on the deployment model market is divided into cloud, on-premises, hybrid. Region wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include the rise in adoption of digital evidence management solutions among many law enforcement and government agencies, increase in the rate of digital crimes, and growing government initiatives for evidence security, rapid investment in the emerging technologies. Rising Complexities and use of mobile devices are posing a challenge to the growth of this market.

On the basis of the component, Services segment is expected to reach at the XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Digital evidence management services enable investigators to perform a structured investigation by offering expertise to track the source of a problem, collaborating digital evidence management software, and enhancing the investigation process.

Based on deployment model, the cloud deployment model is likely to have larger market share during the forecast period, as it reduces the investigation cost and enables access to the critical data from Smartphone’s as well as desktops. The cloud deployment type helps investigators to enhance their investigation processes.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global digital evidence management market during the forecast period. North America is responsible for well-established economies and early adoption of technologies. The US is likely to have the XX% market share in North America. Major digital evidence management vendors and law enforcement agencies in the US are willing to use digital evidence management technologies for storing, sharing, and securing the evidence with private companies.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Digital Evidence Management market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Digital Evidence Management market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Digital Evidence Management market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Digital Evidence Management market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Digital Evidence Management Market

Global Digital Evidence Management Market, by Component

• Software

• Service

• Hardware

Global Digital Evidence Management Market, by Deployment Model:

• Cloud

• On-premises

• Hybrid

Global Digital Evidence Management Market, by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Players in Global Digital Evidence Management Market

• Panasonic

• Motorola

• NICE

• AcsessData

• MSAB

• OpenText

• Digital Detective

• Cellebrite

• Paraben

• QueTel

• IBM

• Oracle

• Hitachi

• Capita

• Vidizmo

• Coban

• Reveal Media

• Porter Lee Corporation

• SoleraTec

• VeriPIc

• FileOnQ

• Tracker Products

• Intrensic

• Foray

• WatchGuard

