Global Mineral Cosmetic Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Product, End User, Application and Region.

Global Mineral Cosmetic Market was valued at US$ 2.8Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 4.4Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.81% during a forecast period.

Mineral cosmetic market is continuously increasing in the global scenario at a significant pace. Mineral cosmetic is a type of makeup made of natural minerals like iron oxides, zinc oxide, mica powder, titanium dioxide, and organic oils. Mineral cosmetic is not derived from plant sources and does not comprise any oil or wax additives. Increasing demand for cosmetics from both the male and female population, surging focus on organic cosmetic products and escalating disposable income of the individuals are the substantial driving factors of the market throughout the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Additionally, changing consumer taste & preference is the factors expected to create many opportunities in the near future. Also, mineral cosmetics proposals various benefits such as it helps to keep complexion clear, it can use after the facial treatment, it prevents skin irritation, and so on. These benefits are also boosting the demand for mineral cosmetics among its users across the globe. However, a threat from substitute and the high price of products are the factors that restrict the market growth of mineral cosmetic during the forecast period.

Based on application, facial makeup segment is leading the mineral cosmetic market globally. There is a growing demand for cosmetics that address multiple skin and hair concerns within a minimal time span. So, players are focusing on expanding their existing product lines by introducing new premium cosmetics as per consumer requirements.

On the basis of product, the organic product segment is dominating the global mineral cosmetic market. Rising focus on organic cosmetic products and escalating disposable income of the individuals are the significant driving factors of the market during the forecast period.

Region-wise, North America is the significant region across the globe in terms of market share due to rapidly growing demand among its end-users and increasing female population in the region.

Further, Europe is estimated to grow at a stable rate in the global mineral cosmetic market over the forthcoming years. The Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth CAGR during the forecast period. This region is generally driven by changing lifestyle & consumer buying behavior and growing emphasis on consumption of organic products in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Mineral Cosmetic Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Mineral Cosmetic Market.

Scope of Global Mineral Cosmetic Market

Global Mineral Cosmetic Market, by Product

• Inorganic

• Organic

Global Mineral Cosmetic Market, by End-User

• Online distribution channel

• Offline distribution channel

Global Mineral Cosmetic Market, by Application

• Facial Make-Up

• Lip Products

• Eye Make-Up

Global Mineral Cosmetic Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Mineral Cosmetic Market

• Lanxess

• Clariant

• Huntsman

• Merck

• ECKART

• Miyoshi Kasei

• CQV

• Sudarshan

• Neelikon

• BASF

• Glo Skin Beauty

• L’Oréal

• Mineralissima mineral makeup

• REVLON

• Shiseido

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Mineral Cosmetic Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Mineral Cosmetic Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Mineral Cosmetic Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Mineral Cosmetic Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Mineral Cosmetic Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Mineral Cosmetic Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Mineral Cosmetic Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Mineral Cosmetic by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Mineral Cosmetic Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Mineral Cosmetic Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Mineral Cosmetic Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

