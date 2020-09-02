Global E cigarette and Vaping Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, Distribution Channel, Component, and Geogrpahy

Global E cigarette and Vaping Market was valued US$ 11.14 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period



Increasing awareness of consuming safe, smokeless, and ash less tobacco are expected to reach the market. The launch of new and innovative vaping devices are also expected to raise the adoption of these devices. Cancer caused by smoking is one of the main concerns affecting people. E-cigarettes eliminate the cancer causing agent and prevent the intake of more than 4,000 chemicals, which are produced during the burning of tobacco cigarettes. Continuous improvement in the technology is also driving the e-cigarette market. Tobacco manufacturers are progressively focusing on new technological developments to have an edge over their competitors. However, e-cigarettes are often compared to conventional cigarettes and hence tend to attract criticism, these factors are anticipated to restrain the growth of the market.

Consumers’ shift toward tobacco alternatives, untapped market in emerging economies, and growing investments in the industry are some of the key factors offering immense growth opportunities to the players operating in the e-cigarette and vaping market.

The global E-cigarette and vaping market is segmented into product, distribution channel, component, and region. In terms of product, the global E-cigarette and vaping market is classified into rechargeable, modular, and disposable. Based on distribution channel, the global E-cigarette and vaping market is divided into retail and online. On the basis of component, the global E-cigarette and vaping market is categorized into an atomizer, a method of delivery (MOD), cartomizer, and E-liquid. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

In terms of product, rechargeable segment accounted for the XX% share in 2018, owing to its low price which led to its improved adoption among e-cigarette consumers. Rechargeable devices can be used for a longer duration by switching cartridges containing e-liquid. Modular devices form the most promising product segment in the market.

Based on distribution channel, the retail segment led the e-cigarette and vaping market. E-cigarettes were initially sold in retail outlets such as gas stations and vape shops. Furthermore, vape shops enabled users to test the device and e-liquid before making the purchase decision.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the forecasting period. Growing popularity of vaping devices in the region is one of the main growth stimulants for the market. Also, North America will remain the prominent region in the market throughout the forecast period.

The key players operating in the Global E cigarette and Vaping Market are Altria Group, Inc., British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands, International Vapor Group, Japan Tobacco, International, NicQuid, Philip Morris International Inc., R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company, Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co., Ltd., and Shenzhen KangerTech Technology Co., Ltd.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global E cigarette and Vaping Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global E cigarette and Vaping Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global E cigarette and Vaping Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global E cigarette and Vaping Market make the report investor’s guide.

