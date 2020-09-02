India Smart TV Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Screen Type, Screen Size, Resolution, Technology, Application, and Distribution Channels.

India Smart TV Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Based on application, residential segment held the largest share of smart TV market in India and also expected to continue in forecast period thanks to changing lifestyle and economy, increasing disposal income, and raised population of middle class family in India.

On the basis of technology, OLED is boosting the market of smart TV because it offers thinner, brighter, lighter in weight, and power efficient compared to old technology.

The consumers prefer a flat screen instead of a curved screen as the flat screen provides better visualization and don’t have problems like curved screen, which creates a mirror effect and covers the display. Flat screen makes it possible to mount the TV on the wall. Flat screen is expected contribute XX% CAGR projection over given forecast period.

The online platform becomes and important segment owing to discounts, free delivery, home delivery with warranty and guaranty of product. Online segment held XX% of CAGR in 2018 and is expected to continue growth in coming years as increased penetration of internet and rising e-commerce websites.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in India smart TV market are Intex Technologies, LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., Micromax Informatics Ltd., Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd., Philips India Ltd., Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Sony India Pvt. Ltd., TCL India, Vu Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Google, Inc., Apple, Inc., and Xiaomi Technology India Pvt. Ltd.

Scope of the Report for India Smart TV Market

India Smart TV Market, by Screen Type

• Curved

• Flat

India Smart TV Market, by Screen Size

• 32 To 45 Inches

• 46 To 55 Inches

• 56 To 65 Inches

• Above 65 Inches

India Smart TV Market, by Resolution

• 4K UHD TV

• Full HD TV

• HD Ready

India Smart TV Market, by Technology

• LED

• OLED

• QLED

India Smart TV Market, by Distribution Channels

• Offline

• Online

India Smart TV Market, by Application

• Residential

• Commercial

Key Players India Smart TV Market

• Intex Technologies

• LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.

• Micromax Informatics Ltd.

• Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd.

• Philips India Ltd.

• Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

• Sony India Pvt. Ltd.

• TCL India

• Vu Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

• Xiaomi Technology India Pvt. Ltd.

• Google, Inc.

• Apple, Inc.

Table of Contents

India Smart TV Market

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: India Smart TV Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn) and by Volume (Units)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Key Trends in India Smart TV Market

4.8. Patent Registration

