Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Skill, Training Type, Enterprise Size, End-User and, Region.

Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market was valued US$ 41.2 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 79.6 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 8.58% during forecast period.

The digital talent acquisition market is projected to be driven by increasing innovations and technological advancements. As the Big Data analytics industry quickly grows to include mainstream customers, technologies like Hadoop and cloud solutions are in demand and they have growth potential. So, it is expected to boost the digital talent acquisition market in the near future. An enormous amount of structured and unstructured data is available in firms owing to increased Internet adoption and they need digitally skilled people to manage the same.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Limited awareness regarding benefits of digital skills is hindering the development of digital talent. Some end-users are still not aware of the importance of digital skills. Despite the evolution of technology, the adoption of tools associated with digital skills still remains challenging. So, it is restraining the growth of the digital talent acquisition market globally.

Based on skill segment, AI developers are fastest growing sub-segment in the digital talent acquisition market owing to numerous platforms have been created to upscale digital talent skills over the years, like the emergence of AI in talent management. In recent years, organizations are using AI for pre-hiring assessments and to give employees with projects that need their specific skills. Companies are shifting toward AI and machine learning and upscaling their skills to gain a competitive benefit in the digital talent industry.

Region-wise, North America is expected to leading the market for a digital talent acquisition during the forecast period. Growth in data volumes drives analytical skills as well as needs software specialists. Thus, exponential growth in data volumes is expected to drive the digital talent acquisition Industry in the region.

Accenture, IBM, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation are some of the prominent players in the global market for digital talent acquisition. IBM Corporation is an international company that manufactures and markets products like computer hardware, middleware, and software along with hosting and IT consulting services. The company proposals AI-powered talent management solutions with the help of IBM Watson.

A recent development in Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market: In 2017, Accenture PLC acquired data analytics company Search Technologies. Accenture is expected to the association the analytical technologies of Search Technologies with its AI and data analytics capabilities.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market.

Scope of the Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market

Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market, by Skill

• Data Management

o Data Analytics

o Big Data

o Master Data Management

• Web Presentation

o User Interface Design

o App Development

o Web Development

• AI Developers

• Cloud Computing & Security

Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market, by Training Type

• Internal

• External

Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market, by Enterprise Size

• Small Enterprises

• Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market, by End-user

• Banking

o Retail Banking

o Wholesale/Corporate Banking

o Investment Banking

o Private Banking

• Insurance

o Life & Pension

o Property & Casualty

o Health

o Reinsurance

• Retail

• IT & Telecom

• Services

o Media

o Professional Services

o Real Estate/Facility Management

o Tourism

• Government & Defense

• Manufacturing

o Automotive & Discrete Manufacturing

o Process Manufacturing

• Logistics

Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market

• Skillsoft Limited

• Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd.,

• The Training Associates Corporation,

• Hortonworks Inc.,

• Data Science Council of America,

• BrainStation Inc.,

• Accenture,

• IBM Corporation,

• SAP SE

• Oracle Corporation.

• Microsoft (Linkendin)

• Upwork

• iCIMS

• Ultimate Software

• CornerStone

• Workday

• ADP

