Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product & Services, Imaging Modality, End User, and Geography.

Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market is expected to reach USD1476.12 Million by 2026 from USDXX Million in 2018 at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Key factors powering market growth are the raising number of contract research organizations, development in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, and growing in R&D expenditure are the important drivers for the growth of the clinical trial imaging market. However, the high implementation cost of imaging systems is limiting the growth of clinical trial imaging market.

Global clinical trial imaging market is segmented by product & services, imaging modality, end user, and geography. Imaging Modality is segmented by magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, and others. Computed Tomography segment is expected to register the highest growth in the forecast period. High advantages of CT in screenings for cancer (tumors), injuries, and abnormalities inside the body are expected to drive computed tomography market growth.

Based on Product & Services Market is segmented into software & services. Services sub-segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in the forecast period. The high cost of the imaging equipment, which is leading to increased outsourcing of imaging clinical trial by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device manufacturers to service providers will result into the increasing share of services segment market.

APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions during forecast period followed by North America and Europe owing to increasing development in pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries and raising R&D spending in the region will fuel the global clinical trial imaging market in APAC region.

Scope:

Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market by Product & Services:

• Software

• Services

Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market by Imaging Modality:

• Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

• Computed Tomography (CT)

• Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

• Ultrasound

• X-Rays

• Echocardiography

• Other Imaging Modalities

Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market by End User:

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Biotechnology Companies

• Medical Device Manufacturers

• Contract Research Organizations

• Academic and Government Research Institutes

• Other End Users (Cosmetics & skin care industries)

Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America.

Key Players analyzed in the global clinical trial imaging market:

• Worldcare Clinical, LLC

• Radiant Sage LLC

• Ixico PLC

• Intrinsic Imaging LLC

• Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies, LLC

• Biotelemetry, Inc.

• Biomedical Systems Corporation

• Icon PLC

• Parexel International Corporation

• Bioclinica, Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Clinical Trial Imaging Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Clinical Trial Imaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Clinical Trial Imaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Clinical Trial Imaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Clinical Trial Imaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Clinical Trial Imaging by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

