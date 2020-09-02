Global Dialyzer Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, End-user, and Region.

Global Dialyzer Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 5.4 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.



The rapid increase in geriatric population and rise in the incidence of renal diseases across the world, especially end-stage renal disease (ESRD) are the major factors that drive the growth of the global dialyzer market. Furthermore, the rise in spending on improved dialysis products and services, growth in diseases like diabetes and hypertension, and unavailability of kidneys for transplantation are expected to further drive the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements prominent to better adoption and growing demand in developing countries are expected to offer growth opportunities for the global dialyzer market.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Rising prevalence of end stage renal disease (ESRD) will increase demand for dialysis treatments. According to CDC National Chronic Kidney Disease 2017 fact sheet, in the U.S. 118,000 individuals started ESRD treatment in 2014. Majority of them need dialysis treatment that should heighten dialysis industry growth during forecast period. Also, growing alcohol consumption in developing as well as developed countries have resulted in high incidences of kidney disorders thereby, will positively impact business growth of dialysis which in terns to increase the demand for dialyzer market. At the same time, risks and complications associated with dialyzersreusesuch as severe anemia and fluid overload and high cost of hemodialysis hinder the market growth.

Based on end-user the in-centre dialysis segment dominated the market in 2017 in terms of revenue, contributing more than four-fifths of the market, it continues to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. On account of the availability of trained medical staff in dialysis centres to offer better services to patients. Also, the home dialysis segment is projected to show the fastest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period, because of the arrival of advanced dialysis products with enhanced efficiency that patients could use at home.

Among the regions, North America holds the largest share of dialyzer market, in 2017. This region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. North America dominates the global market, on account of significant growth in the occurrence of renal diseases, improved diagnosis, rise per capita health care spending, and high disposable income of the population in the region. ESRD afflicts approximately 96,000 people in the U.S. Europe is projected to be the second-largest market due to the growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of renal diseases, and rising adoption of innovative products to treat chronic kidney conditions. The Asia Pacific has measured an emerging market for dialyzers, due to the presence of developing economies, increasing health care spending, and constantly growing the population.

The dialyzer market report contains in-depth analysis of major drivers, opportunities, challenges, industry trends and their impact on the market. The dialyzer market report also provides data about the company and its strategy. Furthermore, growing R&D investments by key industry players like Fresenius Kabi and DaVita will expand dialysis market growth in coming year. Fresenius Kabi has focused its efforts on providing superior quality dialysis devices that helps company to emerge as key industry player. Baxter implements strategic initiatives such as R&D investment that will add improvement in dialysis devices thereby, enhancing demand for dialysis devices. This information will be beneficial or helpful to the decision makers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global dialyzer market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global dialyzer market.

Scope of Global Dialyzer Market:

Global Dialyzer Market, By Type:

• High-Flux

• Low-Flux

Global Dialyzer Market, By End User:

• In Center Dialyzer

• Home Dialyzer

Others Global Dialyzer Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• Baxter

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• Cardinal Health

• Farmasol

• MEDIVATORS Inc.

• TERUMO CORPORATION

• Fresenius Medical Care

• NIPRO

• Baxter International Inc.

• Bain Medical Equipment

• Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

• Medtronic Plc.

• Allmed Medical Care Holdings Limited

• Toray Industries, Inc.

• Jiangsu Lengthen Life Science

• Technology Co., Ltd

• Dialifegroup

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Browndove Healthcare (P) Ltd

• Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

• NIKKISO CO., LTD.

• Jihua Medical Apparatus & Instruments Co., Ltd

• Weigao group

