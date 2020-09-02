Global Continuous Manufacturing Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product, by Application, by End-User, and by Geography

Global Continuous Manufacturing Market is expected to reach USD 839.60 Million by 2026 from USD XX Million in 2018 at CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Global Continuous Manufacturing MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Continuous Manufacturing is basically a method where production steps carried out sequentially in a classic batch process are combined in a continuous process with manual interventions to reduce fluctuations in production, improve yields, and lower costs of operation and equipment.

Global Continuous Manufacturing Market is segmented by product, application, end user, and geography. Product segment is sub-segmented as integrated systems, semi-continuous systems, continuous granulators, continuous coaters, continuous blenders, continuous dryers, continuous compressors, and others. Application segment is divided as end product manufacturing, solid dosage, liquid dosage, and API manufacturing. End-user segment is further sub segmented as R&D departments, research institutes, contract research organizations (CROs), contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), full-scale manufacturing companies and pharmaceutical companies. Full-scale manufacturing companies segment is expected to register highest market growth, owing to rising adoption of continuous technologies by pharmaceutical manufacturing companies and CMOs to address the challenges related to product quality and drug supply. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The promising regulatory environment and support from regulatory authorities for the implementation of continuous manufacturing are trending the overall Global Continuous Manufacturing Market. However, lack of technical and regulatory clarity will restrain the market growth. APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate in Continuous Manufacturing Market during the forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Rising acceptability of technologically advanced continuous manufacturing and growing awareness about the advantages of the technology in this region will fuel the Continuous Manufacturing Market in the APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Continuous Manufacturing Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the product, application, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Continuous Manufacturing Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions.

Global Continuous Manufacturing Market, By Product:

• Integrated Systems

• Semi-continuous Systems

• Continuous Granulators

• Continuous Coaters

• Continuous Blenders

• Continuous Dryers

• Continuous Compressors

• Other Semi-continuous Systems (Milling Equipment and Weighing/Measurement Equipment)

• Controls/Software

• Other Stable Isotopes

Global Continuous Manufacturing Market, By Application:

• End Product Manufacturing

• Solid Dosage

• Liquid Dosage

• API Manufacturing

Global Continuous Manufacturing Market, By End-User:

• R&D Departments

• Research Institutes

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

• Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

• Full-scale Manufacturing Companies

• Pharmaceutical Companies

Global Continuous Manufacturing Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in the Global Continuous Manufacturing Market Are:

• Continuus Pharmaceutical

• Siemens AG

• Sturtevant, Inc.

• Scott Equipment Company

• Baker Perkins Ltd.

• Gebrüder Lödige Maschinenbau GmbH

• L.B. Bohle Maschinen + Verfahren GmbH

• Munson Machinery Company, Inc.

• Korsch AG

• Glatt GmbH

• Coperion GmbH

• Hosokawa Micron Corporation

• GEA Group AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Continuous Manufacturing Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Continuous Manufacturing Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Continuous Manufacturing Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Continuous Manufacturing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Continuous Manufacturing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Continuous Manufacturing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Continuous Manufacturing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Continuous Manufacturing by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Continuous Manufacturing Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Continuous Manufacturing Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Continuous Manufacturing Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

