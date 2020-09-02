Global Fertility Test Market – Industry analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026) by Product, Mode of Purchase, Application, End User, and Geography

Global Fertility Test Market was USD 384.8 million in 2018, and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX % from 2018 to 2026.

Fertility testing is the total process of assessing fertility, both generally as well as to find the fertile window. General health affects fertility, thus making STI testing an important related field.

The rising prevalence of fertility problems is making people curious to know about their inception and related medications. They are willing to undergo treatments for solving their fertile problems. Apart from the already present natural causes, lower fertility can also be induced from the style of living. With the present lifestyle of the youth, both men and women may get affected resulting in the decrease of fertility window. The late pregnancy has been another trend which followed across different countries, which at extremely high consequences may hamper the pregnancy window of women. Rising pollution rate is another crucial factor for fertility in men and women, thereby boosting the overall Global Fertility Test Market.

Global Fertility Test Market is segmented on the basis of product, mode of purchase, application, end user, and region. North America is expected to lead the fertility testing devices market over the forecast period followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The revelation of advanced easy-to-use fertility monitors having high accuracy together with the marketing of contraception and ovulation devices across social networking sites or e-commerce sites have further driven the market demand for fertility test market in North America.

The major players in the Global Fertility Test Market are Valley Electronics (Germany), Geratherm Medical (Germany), Hilin Life Products (US), Fairhaven Health (US), Fertility Focus (UK), bioZhena (US), TaiDoc Technology (Taiwan), UEBE Medical (Germany), AdvaCare Pharma (US), Ava (Switzerland), Babystart (UK), and Sensiia (UK)

Three of the key market players holding significant market share in the Global Fertility Test Market are SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics (Switzerland), Church & Dwight (US), and Prestige Brands Holdings (US) among others.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Fertility Test Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Fertility Test Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Fertility Test Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Fertility Test Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Market Key Segment:

Global Fertility Test Market, By Product

• Ovulation Predictor Kits

• Fertility Monitors

o Urine-based Monitors

o Saliva-based Monitors

o Other Fertility Monitors (basal body temperature, cervical mucus, and perspiration monitoring)

• Male Fertility Testing Products

Global Fertility Test Market, By Mode of Purchase

• Non-Prescription/OTC-based

• Prescription-based

Global Fertility Test Market, By Application

• Female Fertility Testing

• Male Fertility Testing

Global Fertility Test Market, By End Users

• Personal Care

• Hospitals

• Fertility Clinics

• Others

Global Fertility Test Market, By Region

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

