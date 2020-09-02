Global Intragastric Balloon Market Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2026

Global Intragastric Balloon Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% to reach US$ XX million in 2026.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The growth is coupled with a rising incidence of obesity and chronic diseases associated with obesity. Rising consciousness for early disease diagnosis is also another key growth factor for the Global Intragastric Balloon Market. According to WHO estimates, the global obese population has doubled since 1980 with U.S and Sub-Saharan countries holding the highest share and thus, drive the market. Further, rising acceptance of minimally invasive techniques also expected to boost intragastric balloon industry demand.

Other factors including technological advancements in the endoscopic management of obesity and increased commercial usage of endoscopes also expected to drive the Global Intragastric Balloon Market for intragastric balloons. However, several complications such as nausea and vomiting persisting for more than a week among two-thirds of patients will hamper growth.

North America had the highest Global Intragastric Balloon Market share in 2017. The market is driven primarily by the countries including U.S., and Canada. According to OECD, obesity prevalence in the U.S. accounts for 40% in 2017. Rising cases of obesity increase the risk of premature death from stroke, heart disease, gallbladder disease, type 2 diabetes, and some cancers. Presence of established healthcare infrastructure coupled with favorable regulatory scenario should drive industry growth.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have a higher growth rate in the forecast period. The growth rate is coupled with the increased prevalence of obesity, rising demand for weight reduction procedures in the countries such as Japan and China. Rising demand for medical tourism to treat obesity due to excellent healthcare amenities is also expected to accelerate the industry growth.

Single intragastric balloon segment had the market share of more 70% in 2017. The Global Intragastric Balloon Market is driven by rising awareness coupled with the increasing adoption of non-invasive procedures. Growing obese patient pool coupled with a rising incidence of diabetes, also expected to drive the Global Intragastric Balloon Market. Further, rising demand for low-cost, minimally invasive procedures for weight loss over the bariatric surgeries such as gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy is expected to further increase the adoption rates of balloon treatment among obese patients.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Intragastric Balloon Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Intragastric Balloon Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Intragastric Balloon Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Intragastric Balloon Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Global Intragastric Balloon Market – Segmentation:

• Global Intragastric Balloon Market, By Product

o Single Balloon

o Dual Balloon

o Triple Balloon

• Global Intragastric Balloon Market, By Filling Material

o Saline Filled

o Gas Filled

•Global Intragastric Balloon Market, By End-Use

o Hospitals

o Ambulatory Surgical centers

o Clinics

The above data will be provided for following regions/countries from 2013-2024 (USD Million)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

• Latin America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Intragastric Balloon Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Intragastric Balloon Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Intragastric Balloon Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Intragastric Balloon Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Intragastric Balloon Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Intragastric Balloon Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Intragastric Balloon Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Intragastric Balloon by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Intragastric Balloon Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Intragastric Balloon Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Intragastric Balloon Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

