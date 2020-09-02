Global Digital Textile Printing Machine Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Process Type, Ink type, Substrate, Application and Region.

Global Digital Textile Printing Machine Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 1.99 Bn in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.

Driving factors such as an increase in awareness about stylish clothing, a rise in per capita income of individuals, and a surge in demand for short-run products force the demand for digital textile printing machine products. Also, the ecological nature of digital textile printing boosts the digital textile printing machine market growth. Moreover, stringent government regulations for reducing pollutants and increased standard of living of people supplement the growth of the digital textile printing machine market.

Growing in demand for personalized and customized products around the globe has increased the growth of the global digital textile printing machine market, particularly in fashion and interior décor products. A digital textile printer usage a computer to draft images or graphics on the fabric using another type of ink for different fabric, so, any type of complex design pattern is possible.

Based on application, the clothing & apparel segment contributed about 56% of the total market share in 2018 and would maintain its lead through 2026, because of the surge in demand for high-quality graphics, images, and different types of prints on fabrics. The ability of digital textile printers to print efficiently in less time on a variety of fabrics such as cotton, poly blends, silks, linen, jersey, and others is a key factor boosting their adoption among end-users.

Moreover, the others segment, which comprises industrial furnishing, corporate furnishing, packaging, sports, healthcare, civil defense, and automotive, would rise in at the fastest CAGR of XX% from 2018 to 2026 thanks to easy customization of printing on fabrics using grand format inkjet printers and characteristics of such printers such as high speed, creativity, and large color options.

In terms of process type, the direct-to-fabric segment is estimated to dominate the global market throughout the study period because of its widespread usage, high speed, and high color gamut.

Based on ink type, sublimation ink commonly used in the digital textile printing machine. Sublimation inks are designed to deliver enhanced performance on different print-head. The inks are proper for various applications of sublimation transfer printing. Super-Sub inks are made from high purity low energy disperse dyes.

So, they offer excellent print-head performance and extended nozzle life. The sublimation inks are suitable for use with different types of sublimation papers. These dye sublimation Ink are fine-tuned to offer tremendous release, vivid color, reduced cockling, long shelf life and much more.

Region-wise, Europe is dominating the digital textile printing market during the forecast period thanks to the growing demand from the fashion industry. Digital textile printers are deployed at a rapid rate in Europe to see the need for faster turnaround times, shorter runs, and more variable data printing with high quality.

The digital textile printing market in Europe is fully supported by government bodies in various countries, with several laws for free trade, favorable tariffs, and low import and export taxes. Additionally, the availability of learned and skilled resources in European countries makes it a preferred region for research laboratories and organizations.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Digital Textile Printing Machine Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Digital Textile Printing Machine Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Digital Textile Printing Machine Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Distribution Channel, Type, and regional presence in the Global Digital Textile Printing Machine Market make the report investor’s guide.

Key players operating on the digital textile printing market are, Agfa-Gevaert N.V, APSOM Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., Durst Group, Electronics for Imaging Inc.(EFI), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica), Kornit Digital Ltd., MHM Siebdruckmaschinen GmbH, Ricoh Company, Ltd. ROQ International, Sawgrass Technologies Inc. Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson), SPGPrints B. V., and The M&R Companies, Electronics for Imaging (EFI), Inc., Mimaki, Sawgrass Technologies, Inc., SPG Prints B.V., and The M&R Company.

