Global Digital Transformation Spending on Logistics Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Hardware Solution, Solutions, Deployment, Devices, IT Equipment, Software Solutions and Region.

Global Digital Transformation Spending on Logistics Market accounted for US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period, to account for nearby US$ XX Bn in 2027.

Market Definition:

Digital Transformation is an on-going process in the logistics industry. Digital transformation is having significant impacts on our lives both private and in a business environment. It provides new opportunities for logistics as this integrative discipline, managing worldwide-distributed networks, is a very promising field for applying digital transformation tools and enablers.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Logistics Industry:

The logistics industry will also be affected by another demographic shift. According to projections by the United States, two-thirds of the global population will be living in cities by 2050, up from just more than half at present. By 2030, it has been expected that there will be 41 megacities with populations of more than ~10 million people. These megacities will offer a stiff challenge for logistics firms tasked with making supplies swiftly in a polluted and gridlocked metropolis.

Market Dynamics:

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Global Digital Transformation Spending on Logistics Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions. Logistics companies spend on digital transformation to upsurge optimization, efficiency, and speed and timing of logistic services, thereby growing customer satisfaction and revenue. Among a range of fast technological evolutions and in an increasingly digital environment where digital transformations are affecting the industry, most of the CEOs of transport & logistics companies rise digital solutions as major areas of investment.

Market Trends:

The initiation of e-commerce has empowered consumers, who can now source products from anywhere in the globe or compare prices with just the swipe of a smartphone screen. The fact that shoppers are purchasing an ever-greater quantity of goods online has affected the parcel industry, with the proportion of trade accounted for by the business-to-consumer (B2C) sector expected to rise 36% in 2018.

Market Segmentation:

The report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the digital transformation spending on logistics market size. By deployment, the cloud-based segment held the largest market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027. The IoT has been underpinned by recent advances in cloud computing. Cheaper data storage and increased computational power mean that big data streams can be composed, stored and analyzed much more capably.

Regional Analysis:

North America play important roles in, with market size of US$ XX Mn in 2019 and will be US$ XX Mn in 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. The US is the major market for logistics solutions in the region. Digital logistics in logistics are also gaining popularity in Canada and the Rest of North America. Followed by America the digital transformation spending in the logistics market in the APAC, and Europe is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Digital Transformation Spending on Logistics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Digital Transformation Spending on Logistics Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Digital Transformation Spending on Logistics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Digital Transformation Spending on Logistics Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Digital Transformation Spending on Logistics Market

Global Digital Transformation Spending on Logistics Market, By Solutions

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Digital Transformation Spending on Logistics Market, By Hardware Solutions

• Systems

• Devices

• IT Equipment

Global Digital Transformation Spending on Logistics Market, By Software Solutions

• IoT platform

• Warehouse Management and Control System

• Transport Management System

Global Digital Transformation Spending on Logistics Market, By Deployment Mode

• Cloud Based

• On Premise

Global Digital Transformation Spending on Logistics Market, By Devices

• RFID Readers

• Real-time location system (RTLS)

• Barcode Scanners

• Barcode Printers

• Barcode Stickers

• RFID Tags

• Global positioning system (GPS)

Global Digital Transformation Spending on Logistics Market, By IT Equipment

• Enterprise Servers

• Client Machines

Global Digital Transformation Spending on Logistics Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players in Global Digital Transformation Spending on Logistics Market

• Unisys Corporation

• Oracle

• Sanco Software

• IBM

• Tech Mahindra

• APL Logistics Ltd

• Syntel

• 3GTMS

• JDA Software WMS

• Hexaware Technologies

• PartnerTech

• SAP

• Mindtree

• Samsung

• XPO Logistics

• Logitech

• 4Flow AG

• S2K Warehouse Management

• Advantech

• Digital Logistics Group

