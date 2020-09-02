Global Digital Vault Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Component, Organization Size, Service, Industry and Region

Global Digital Vault Market was valued US$ 540.24 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 1,618.43 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.7 %.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the market segment based on component, organization size, service, industry and region. This report also focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global digital vault market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global digital vault market.

Growing demand for secured repositories for long-term storage of critical data is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. Designing & implementing a robust security structure is a basic step of protecting infrastructure from physical and security attacks. These information security systems are built giving to the government-prescribed norms and standards. A data security framework requires blueprint and network mapping of the complete system.

The major challenge faced by all companies is the selection of the right information technology for a particular solution that addresses the challenges. Additionally, this often involves trying to understand what many vendors mean when using generic terminologies. However, increasing the need for cloud-based security solutions is expected to have a positive impact on demand.

Region-wise, North America is the dominating region in the digital vault market. The region has developed economies such as the US and Canada which give it an upper hand over other regions in terms of utilization of highly secured platform for storing data gathered from vital sources. The region is expected to provide immense growth opportunities for digital vault vendors, because of the growing demand for a secured repository for long-term storage of critical information. IBM is one of the leading providers of IT solutions with its innovative and extensive range of technology products, which meet the changing paradigm of businesses.

A recent development, in 2018, CyberArk announced the availability of CyberArk Privilege Cloud, which offers privileged access security as a service offering.

Scope of Global Digital Vault Market

Global Digital Vault Market, By Component

• Solutions

• Services

Global Digital Vault Market, By Service

• Consulting

• Design and Implementation

• Support and Maintenance

• Managed Services

Global Digital Vault Market, By Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Global Digital Vault Market, By Industry

• BFSI

• Government

• IT and Telecommunications

• Real Estate

• Defense

• Others

Global Digital Vault Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Digital Vault Market

• Cyberark

• IBM

• Oracle

• Hitachi

• Micro Focus

• Fiserv

• Symantec

• Microsoft

• Multicert

• Keeper Security

• Accruit

• Dswiss

• Safe4

• Tokenex

• Logic Choice

• Eclypses

• Harshicorp

• Insoft Infotel Solutions

• Daxtech IT Solutions

• Eorginal

• Lextrado

• Opswat

• Futurevault

• ENC Security

