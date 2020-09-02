Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Type, Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region

Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

A dynamic application security testing provides a security solution that helps in identifying susceptibilities in web and mobile applications. In some cases, dynamic testing is referred to as black-box testing which finds defects in the applications without considering the internal structure of the program which is an added advantage. Dynamic application security testing solutions analyze application recital when subjected to web attacks for finding the susceptibility. Dynamic application security characteristics are incorporating security testing into the developed strategy, enhancing security with cognitive capabilities, managing, and reducing risks in the application portfolio among many others.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The dynamic application security testing market includes application security in the early phase of adoption requiring more awareness and enterprises facing budget constraints are the restraining factors that could affect the growth of the market. The increasing extent of business risks due to application vulnerabilities, stringent government regulations, increasing sophistication level of cyber-attacks, and growing adoption of third-party applications are expected to drive the growth of the market around the world.

According to the verticals, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) verticals are expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period, as it is quickly implementing digital technologies in its ecosystem for enhancing the customer experience. The technological advancements in the vertical attract cybercriminals and cyber-attacks.

By the type segment, the market is divided into a solution and service segment. From these, the solutions segment is expected to have a larger market size during the forecast period, thanks to increased sophistication levels of threats. Cyber-attackers do various attacks, such as spear phishing, ransomware, and zero-day attacks, to gain access to critical information.

In terms of the applications, Web application security is likely to hold the largest dynamic application security testing market share during the forecast period. Web application security ensures the security of web-based applications by an extenuating insider as well as outsider threats using testing techniques. This security testing technique covers areas, such as configuration errors, checking for vulnerabilities, identifying the loopholes in server codes or scripts, and minimizing risks and enticements for cyber-attacks.

While using the deployment model, the On-premises deployment mode is expected to have a larger market size during the forecast period, as it provides organizations with full control over their platforms, applications, systems, and data.

Based on the organization segment is divided into SMEs and large enterprises. The large enterprise’s segment is expected to have a large market size during the forecast period, as it increases focus on reducing Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operating Expenditure (OPEX). Large enterprises have enthusiastic in-house IT resources and larger IT budgets to consider the embracing of the as-a-service model for their business processes.

Region-wise, North America is expected to have the largest market size, as it contains top dynamic application security testing service providers and the high adoption rate of security solutions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market

Global Dynamic application security testing market, by Type

• Solution

• Service

Global Dynamic application security testing market, by Application

• Web Application Security

• Mobile Application Security

Global Dynamic application security testing market, by Deployment Mode

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Global Dynamic application security testing market, by organization size

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

Global Dynamic application security testing market, by Vertical

• Government & Defense

• BFSI

• IT & Telecom

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Others

Global Dynamic application security testing market,by Region

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• Latin America

Key Players of Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market

• Accenture

• IBM

• Micro Focus

• Veracode

• Synopsys

• Pradeo

• Rapid7

• Tieto

• Trustwave

• WhiteHat Security

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Acunetix

• Cigital

• Checkmarx Inc.

• Qualys, Inc.

• PortSwigger

• CA Technologies

