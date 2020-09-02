Global Document Imaging Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Component, Service, End User, and Region.

Global Document Imaging Market was valued US$ 50.70 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 128.50 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.21 % during a forecast period.

Document imaging is used to transform paper documents into electronic images. The Document imaging tool is increasing popularity because of its ability to provide high data confidentiality and security level. Document imaging is becoming an essential part of a range of businesses in every field or big data analytics.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Document Imaging Market, Dynamics:

Thousands of organizations across the globe are using document imaging every day instead of paper systems. The Document imaging delivers a number of benefits over paper or microfilm systems. An increase in the adoption of compliance initiatives, the requirement to reduce operating cost through investing in innovative document processing, and distributed capture are some of the prominent driving factors behind the global document imaging market growth.

The mobile image capture is expected to offer key opportunities in the market. Currently, the penetration of the mobile, laptops, tablets, and smart phones are increasing at an exponential rate. Bring-your-own-device policies are becoming commonplace, and data captured and generated using handheld devices are playing a vital role in the business processes.

Global Document Imaging Market, Segment Analysis.

Economic benefits and reduced risk of loss of documents are expected to drive the market growth. The global document imaging market is experiencing a significant growth. The rise in the demand for big data handling and analytics is one of the key drivers in the global market. Big data analytics is a revenue forming stream, which is expected to hold the substantial growth for an organization

The cloud service is expected to contribute significant growth during the forecast period and is projected to be the largest market share in global document imaging market. The Cloud services are helping to accommodate large scale information and scanning. The Cloud deployment is becoming a vital and flexible part of an organization for data storage. Organizations are always careful about storing critical documents in a cloud environment, which is expected to drive the growth in the document imaging market.

Big data analytics holds massive growth potential for an organization across the globe. The Data capture process with the usage of document imaging solutions are expected to become a more critical part of business analytics. Hadoop is handling multiple data types, which includes the structured data and unstructured data like text and images. Scanned documents are used as part of big data analytics document imaging and image capture that is playing an important role in big data as organizations to bring innovative sources of data into big data analytics

Global Document Imaging Market, Regional Analysis:

North America held XX% market share in the global document imaging market and is projected to continue its dominant position during the forecast period. The growth in the global market is attributed to the presence of the IT infrastructure, Large and Small & medium scale enterprises in the region. The rapid adoptions of digitalization in document management infrastructure in various industrial sectors are expected to boost the market growth in the region. In addition, introductions of the technological advancements in document management solutions also play a vital role in propelling the growth in the regional market.

Global Document Imaging Market, Competitive Analysis:

The organizations across the globe are dealing with competitive pressures and seeking a ways to maximize their work efficiencies to increase their customer service. They are struggling with economic issues and focusing to cut costs. Currently, smaller organizations are dealing with the issues related with regulatory compliance like managing the information in efficient way and ensure its privacy and physical protection. Some of the prominent key players in the market are focusing to capture the maximum share by investing in research and development pursuits and develop advanced and upgraded document imaging solutions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Document Imaging Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Document Imaging Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Document Imaging Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Document Imaging Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Document Imaging Market

Global Document Imaging Market, By Service

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Global Document Imaging Market, By Component

• Software

• Hardware

• Scanning

• Printing

• Microfilm Readers

• Others

Global Document Imaging Market, By End User

• Government Organization

• Law Firms

• Physician Practices

• Educational Institution

• Others

Global Document Imaging Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Document Imaging Market

• Hewlett-Packard Company

• Fujitsu Ltd.

• Canon Inc.

• Kodak Alaris

• Xerox Corporation

• Eastman Kodak Company

• Qorus Software Ltd.

• CBSL Group

• Aramex

• Epson America

• Newgen Software Technologies.

