Global Antibody Production Market Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2026

Global Antibody Production Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% to reach US$ XX billion in 2026.

The growth is coupled with an increasing need for protein curatives and rising widespread presence of infectious disease. The other factors propelling the growth of the Global Antibody Production Market are the patent cessation of successful monoclonal antibodies, raised R&D disbursement of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, rising acceptance of targeted immunotherapy and therapeutic antibodies by governing authorities.

The increasing focus of biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies to produce antibody therapeutics is a major factor driving the growth. These therapeutics are highly effective in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, and other chronic diseases. Thus, the production of therapeutic antibodies is increasing, which is expected to drive the growth of the Global Antibody Production Market during the forecast period.

North America had the highest market share in 2017. The Global Antibody Production Market is driven by the factor including the presence of many large biotechnology and biopharmaceutical firms in this region. In addition, the highly developed healthcare & research infrastructure and increased focus on drug discovery in North America have fuelled the regional Global Antibody Production Market growth.

The Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to untapped opportunities in this region. There are many biopharmaceutical and clinical research organizations companies, which are targeting Asian countries, such as China & India for drug discovery and development. The presence of less stringent regulations for antibodies development & production, vast genome pool, and developing healthcare infrastructure in this region are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the sector in this region.

In 2017, the monoclonal antibody segment was the highest revenue-generating segment of the market, due to increasing investment in monoclonal antibody research and many antibody-based product launches. Thus, the growing adoption of these products is expected to be the key factor driving the Global Antibody Production Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Antibody Production Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Antibody Production Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Antibody Production Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Antibody Production Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Global Antibody Production Market Segmentation

•Global Antibody Production Market, By Type

o Polyclonal antibody

o Monoclonal antibody

 Murine

 Chimeric

 Humanized

• Global Antibody Production Market, By Process

o Upstream processing

 Bioreactors

• Largescale bioreactors

• Single-use bioreactors

 Consumables

• Media

• Buffers and reagents

o Downstream processing

 Chromatography systems

 Chromatography resins

o Filtration

 Filtration systems

 Filtration consumables and accessories

• Global Antibody Production Market, By End User

o Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

o Research laboratories

o Others

The above data will be provided for following regions/countries from 2013-2024 (USD Million)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

• Latin America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

