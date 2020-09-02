Global Hemostasis Valve Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –By Product Type, Application, End User, and Region.

Global hemostasis valve market was valued US$ 130 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 210.8 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.23 % during a forecast period.



Global Hemostasis Valve Market, by ApplicationHemostasis is the natural process, which stops blood loss during an injury or surgery and changing blood from a liquid to a gel. It involves coagulation, vasoconstriction, and platelet plug formation.

Angiography is leading the hemostasis valves market during the forecast period owing to the growing number of angiography procedures implemented worldwide. Angiography is used to detecting problems in the coronary arteries. Coronary arteries are the arteries of the coronary circulation, which circulate blood in the blood vessels and that supply the heart muscle. Angiography is also given the complete information about heart function & blood pressure, and oxygen levels in the blood as it passes through the heart. Angioplasty is used to open blocked heart arteries and restores normal blood flow to your heart muscle. Both procedures are complete in hospitals & clinics under local anaesthetic.

The hospital’s segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global hemostasis valve market owing to the growing number of hospitals in emerging countries due to infrastructural development initiatives and a rising number of geriatric population and they mostly prefer hospitals for surgical procedures.

North America is projected to grow the largest share of the market followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific during the forecast period owing to the growing number of interventional surgeries and increasing geriatric population, rising awareness about health. The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global hemostasis valve market during the forecast period due to a growing population and the high growth is the improving healthcare infrastructure in this region.

The Key player operating in the global hemostasis valve market are St. Jude Medical, Merit Medical, Qosina, B. Braun, Minivalve, Excel Medical Products, GaltNeedleTech, Abbott, Ambu, Armstrong Medical, Ceodeux Meditec, and Teleflex.

The report covers a comprehensive study of major market drivers, restrains, opportunities, challenges, PESTEL, Porters, SWOT, and technological forecasting in the market.

The Scope of Global Hemostasis Valve Market:

Global Hemostasis Valve Market, by Product Type:

• Hemostasis Valve Y Connector

• Double Y Connector Hemostasis Valve

• One Handed

Global Hemostasis Valve Market, by Application:

• Angioplasty

• Angiography

Global Hemostasis Valve Market, by End Users:

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• Diagnostic Laboratories

Global Hemostasis Valve Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player Operating In the Global Hemostasis Valve Market:

• St. Jude Medical

• Merit Medical

• Qosina

• B. Braun

• Minivalve

• Excel Medical Products

• GaltNeedleTech

• Abbott

• Ambu

• Armstrong Medical

• Ceodeux Meditec

• Teleflex

