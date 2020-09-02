Global Anti-Malarial Drugs Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) –By Drug Type, Malaria Type, Mechanism of Action, Distribution Channel type and Region.

Global anti-malarial drugs market size was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027 to exhibit a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Anti-malarial drugs are the medicines used to prevent as well as treat malaria. They are also used for avoidance of infection in individuals who travel to malaria-endemic regions. Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites that are spread toward people through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. Malaria is preventable and curable. Anti-malarial medicines are available in the market in the form of tablet, injectables, and capsules.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The strong initiatives taken by the various state governments and governing bodies such as U.S. food and drug administration (FDA) to reduce the occurrence of malarial disease throughout the world, also estimated to fuel the demand for the anti-malarial drugs market. Availability of key players, and better R&D facilities & reimbursement policies are the major factors driving the growth of the global anti-malarial drugs market. However, the possible side effects of anti-malarial drugs like insomnia, vivid dreams, mental clouding, dizziness, and anxiety may hinder the growth of the global anti-malarial drugs market.

Malaria is considered as a most terrible disease because it causes of death due to lack of availability of the anti-malarial drugs which has become the key opportunity for the growth of the anti-malarial drugs market during the forecast period.

There are four major drugs, which currently used to treat malaria include quinoline-related compounds, antifolates, artemisinin derivatives, and antimicrobials. Quinine is a medicine used to treat malaria and babesiosis. Quinine contains the treatment of malaria, owing to Plasmodium falciparum that is resistant to chloroquine when artesunate is not available. Artemisinin is used to reduce the number of Plasmodium parasites in the blood of patients with malaria. Some side effects of artemisinin include skin rash, nausea, vomiting, tremors, and liver issues.

Plasmodium falciparum and Plasmodium vivax are the most dangerous types of malaria. Plasmodium falciparum is the most common malaria parasite in South Africa, and it causes the most malaria-related deaths in the world. Plasmodium falciparum multiplies very quickly and causing severe blood loss as well as clogged blood vessels. Plasmodium vivax is mostly found in the Asia Pacific. Plasmodium vivax infects 19-50 million people with malaria every year.

Asia-Pacific is the most lucrative region for the anti-malarial drugs, owing to the higher incidence of the malarial diseases in the region and thus is expected to show a robust growth to the global anti-malarial drugs market. The Asia Pacific is account for the highest market share of 30.2% during the forecast period in the anti-malarial drugs market. China & India are the major providers to the growth of Asia Pacific anti-malarial drugs market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global anti-malarial drugs market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in anti-malarial drugs market.

The Scope of Global Anti-Malarial Drugs Market:

Global Anti-Malarial Drugs Market, By Drug Type:

• Quinine

• Chloroquine

• Amodiaquine

• Pyrimethamine

• Others

Global Anti-Malarial Drugs Market, By Malaria Type:

• Plasmodium Falciparum

• Plasmodium Vivax

• Plasmodium Malariae

• Plasmodium Ovale

Global Anti-Malarial Drugs Market, By Mechanism of Action:

• Resistance

• Prevention

Global Anti-Malarial Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel type:

• Hospitals & Retail Pharmacy

• E-Commerce

• Others

Global Anti-Malarial Drugs Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

The Key Players Operating In the Global Anti-Malarial Drugs Market:

• Mylan Labs

• Cipla

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Novartis

• Roche

• Bayer AG

• Lincoln Pharmaceuticals

• Strides Pharma Science

• Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

• Alliance Pharmaceuticals

