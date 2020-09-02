Global Lancets Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, End Users, Application and, Region.

Global Lancets Market was valued US$ 774.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1832.7 Mn by 2026, at CAGR of 11.37 % during forecast period.

Lancets are being used for diabetes or glucose test, tests in infants, heel-stick screening tests, as well as for scarred emergency patients or harshly burned patients. The factors driving the market growth include increasing incidence rate of contagious and non-contagious diseases, growing prevalence of diabetes, and rising inclination towards home care and home diagnostics. However, the risk associated with blood transfusion and poor reimbursement scenario in developing countries is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the lancets market in 2018. This segment is primarily attributed to the availability of a large patient pool and the growing prevalence of infectious diseases that require blood testing for diagnosis and treatment.

Region-wise, North America market for Lancet is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% throughout the forecasted period. This is owing to the increasing prevalence of diabetic patients. Europe is the second-largest market for Lancet with the market value of US$ 732.2 Mn in 2017. Whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to be an increasing market for Lancet market and expected to grow at a rapid rate.

A recent development in Global Lancets Market: In October 2017, Abbott Laboratories announced the USA Food & Drug Administration appreciation for Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre Flash Glucose Monitoring System for adults. This product approval goals at enhancing the company’s products offering.

In August 2017, HTL-STREFA S.A donated safety lancets to the GLOBAL-MED organization in Poland, which created an enterprise called ‘Ambulans z serca’ (Ambulance from the heart), to perform free glucose screenings during healthcare events. With this, the company goals to expand its customer base, so strengthening its presence in the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Lancets Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Lancets Market.

Scope of the Global Lancets Market

Global Lancets Market, By Type

• Safety Lancets

o Push-Button Lancets

o Pressure-Activated Lancets

o Side-Button Lancets

• Personal Lancets

Global Lancets Market, By Application

• Glucose Testing

• Hemoglobin Testing

• Coagulation Testing

• Other Applications

Global Lancets Market, By End User

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Home Care Settings

• Other End Users

Global Lancets Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in Global Lancets Market

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Roche Diagnostics

• Ypsomed

• B. Braun Melsungen

• Terumo Corporation

• Owen Mumford

• HTL-Strefa S.A

• Arkray

• Sarstedt

• Sterilance Medical (Suzhou)

• Medline Industries

• Intrinsyk

• I-SENS

• Nipro

• Omron

• Infopia

• Bayer AG

• Abbott Laboratories

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

• Improve Medical Instruments Co. Ltd

• Lifescan

• AgaMatrix

• Smiths Medical

• SANNUO

• Yicheng

• Yuwell

• Edan

• Narang Medical

