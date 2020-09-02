Global Capecitabine Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Drug Formulation, Application and Region.

Global Capecitabine Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Capecitabine is a chemotherapeutic agent used in the treatment of colorectal cancers & metastatic breast. Cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide–around XX Mn deaths every year are caused by cancer, according to WHO. Additionally, more than 70% of deaths occur in low and middle-income countries. The global demand for chemotherapeutic agents has increased significantly. Capecitabine has huge potential to meet the growing need for new agents, which can more aggressively treat breast cancer in the earlier stages.

However, the high cost of capecitabine, adverse effects, presence of substitutes, such as raltitrexed and leucovorin, and stringent government regulations related to the safety and efficacy of capecitabine hamper the market growth. Continuing R&D activities related to capecitabine are expected to present new opportunities for the market.

This report covers a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of global capecitabine market by drug formulation, application, key players and key regions.

Tablets segment expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period owing to high production by manufacturers. Capecitabine is a medicine used to treat breast cancer and cancer of the colon or rectum. Capecitabine belongs to a group of drugs called antimetabolites which work by interfering with DNA production, stopping cells from reproducing.

Breast cancer segment is expected to dominate because breast cancer is the most common malignancy in women, accounting for nearly XX% of all cancers in British women. Approximately XX% of all patients treated with curative intent will develop metastatic disease and the average survival time for these patients is 18–24 months. Also, approximately XX% of patients present with metastatic disease at first diagnosis.

orth America is expected to dominate the capecitabine market owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer in the region. Nearby 1,735,350 new cases of cancer were reported in 2018, National Cancer Institute. Various players are engaged in developing better treatment options. Such as, Puma Biotechnology has received positive results from the company’s lead drug Neratinib used in breast cancer. The treatment includes combination therapy with capecitabine.

Europe is the second-largest capecitabine market globally. This can be attributed to the increasing incidences of cancers, which is the second leading cause of death and morbidity in Europe. Around XX Mn new cases occur each year in Europe.

The report also helps in understanding Global Capecitabine Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER's analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Capecitabine Market.

Scope of the Global Capecitabine Market

Global Capecitabine Market, By Drug Formulation

• Tablets

• Capsules

Global Capecitabine Market, By Application

• Colon Cancer

• Rectal Cancer

• Breast Cancer

• Gastric Cancer

• Others

Global Capecitabine Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Capecitabine Market

• Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

• Genentech, Inc.

• Dr Reddy Laboratories Ltd.

• Cipla Inc.

• Accord Healthcare Ltd.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Teva Pharma B.V., Sandoz Inc.

• Zentiva N.V.

• Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.

• Roche

• Mylan

• Hikma

• Hengrui Medicine

• Reliance Group

• Hetero

