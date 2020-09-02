Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Drug Class, End User, and Region.

Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is also known as chronic kidney failure characterized by gradual loss of kidney function. There are different types of medications available in the market. Medicines cannot reverse chronic kidney disease (CKD), on the other hand, they are used to treat complications and to slow further kidney damage.

With an increase in the occurrence of chronic kidney conditions, the global market for chronic kidney disease (CKD) drugs will witness good growth over the forecast period. The expected market growth is attributed to a steady rise in the prevalence of chronic kidney diseases, the prevalence of diabetes and metabolic conditions, and growth in the geriatric population. Important fulfilled requirements and beneficial return policies are also boosting the global chronic kidney disease (CKD) drug market. Certain factors such as fierce competition from Biosimilars and increasing inclinations of generic drugs might hamper the chronic kidney disease (CKD) drugs market growth to an extent.

According to the end user segment, in 2018, hospitals accounted for the maximum share, followed by specialty clinics, thanks to the availability of technologically-advanced diagnostic equipment for the early diagnosis of the condition.

Region-wise, North America is dominant in the global chronic kidney disease (CKD) drugs market, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. The US dominates the chronic kidney disease (CKD) drug market on account of the presence of a majority of chronic kidney disease (CKD) drug manufacturers in the region. Though, the fastest growth rate is expected to be in the Asia Pacific region because of the large kidney disease patient population and increasing consciousness about the disease.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Application. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Application on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market

Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market, By Drug Class

• ACE Inhibitors

• Angiotensin-II receptor blockers

• Calcium channel blockers

• Beta blockers

• Erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs)

• Diuretics

• Others

Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market, By End User

• Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics

Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market

• Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

• AbbVie, Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• Sanofi S.A.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Pfizer, Inc.

• AstraZeneca plc

• Amgen Inc.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

