Global Laptops Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –By Type, Screen Size, Price, End-use, and Region.

Global Laptops Market was valued US$ 105.07 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Key market driver for global laptop market is improving internet infrastructure across the globe, government initiatives such as Made in China 2025, Digital India, and Make in India are also offering huge growth possible to manufacturers operating in the laptop market. Furthermore, a high degree of digital convergence and constant product innovation initiatives undertaken by key manufacturers are poised to help in catapulting sales of the device over the forecast period. Growing e-commerce together with swelling demand for gaming devices is expected to play a key role in boosting the demand for the device over the upcoming years.

The key restraint for the growth of the laptops market is increasing sales of smartphones. Factors such as long-lasting battery life, low price, high-speed processors, and large screens, artificial intelligence, augmented reality apps, sensors, and enhanced hardware, are leading to extensive acceptance of smartphones, thus obstructing the sales of laptops.

Based on the type, the global laptop market is divided into traditional and 2-in-1 laptops. Traditional laptops offer advantages such as more storage space, powerful processor, bigger screen size, and augmented Random Access Memory.

In terms of a 2-in-1 laptop, because of the high demand for personal computing devices and heavy investment in the R&D sector by the key companies are boosting the laptop market. The concept of BYOD is one of the major factors for 2-in-1 laptop market growth.

By the price, Laptops ranging between USD 501 to USD 1000 also supplement a long battery life, wide display screen, robust processor, and attractive design and held a considerable share in the global laptop market.

Region-wise, Europe and North America, together, accounted for above 50.0% of the overall market value, in 2018. Though, these regions are expected to witness a decline in terms of revenue over the forecast period. North America and Europe markets are mature, with most product categories at or near saturation.

Moreover, the sales of the device in the Asia Pacific is expected to rise at the highest CAGR of XX% in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Government policies aimed at dropping import duties levied on spare parts are poised to positively influence the market in this region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Laptops Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Laptops Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Laptops Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Distribution Channel, Type, and regional presence in the Global Laptops Market make the report investor’s guide.

Major Players in Laptop market are Dell, Lenovo, Haier, Acer, HP, Hisense, ASUS, Samsung, Toshiba, Apple, MSI, Alienware, Microsoft, and Fujitsu.

The scope of Global Laptops Market:

Global Laptops Market, by Type:

• Traditional Laptop

• 2-in-1 Laptop

Global Laptops Market, by Screen Size:

• Up to 10.9″

• 11″ to 12.9″

• 13″ to 14.9″

• 15.0″ to 16.9″

• More than 17″

Global Laptops Market, by Price:

• Up to USD 500

• USD 501 to USD 1000

• USD 1001 to USD1500

• USD 1501 to USD 2000

• Above USD 2001

Global Laptops Market, by End-use:

• Personal

• Business

• Gaming

Global Laptops Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operated in Global Laptops Market:

• Dell

• Lenovo

• Haier

• Acer

• HP

• Hisense

• ASUS

• Samsung

• Toshiba

• Apple

• Fujitsu

• MSI

• Alienware

• Microsoft

