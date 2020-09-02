Global Law Enforcement Software Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Component, Deployment Type, Solution, Service and Region.

Global Law Enforcement Software Market was valued at US$ 9.8Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 23.5Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.5% during a forecast period.

Major growth factors for the market include a growing focus on community-oriented policing, the increasing adoption of IoT-enabled products and social media platform, and also increasing demand for mobile-based law enforcement software. However, changing government compliances and regulations could restrain the law enforcement software market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Law enforcement software is the software to help agencies to prevent, identify, respond, and prepare for criminal incidents. Law enforcement solutions enable law enforcement organizations to manage vital information, such as crime database and records, for crime analysis. Through these technologically advanced law enforcement solutions, law enforcers can entree the information anytime and from anywhere.

Digital policing solution segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR over the forecast period. Law enforcers need correct and timely information to rapidly respond during an incident. In this digital policing era, law enforcement software can be useful to law enforcement professional agencies in collecting evidence and related information digitally, analyze crime patterns, and securely share the evidence with other agencies. This adoption permits the cloud segment to account for a considerable market size throughout the forecast period.

North America is projected to be the largest revenue-generating region for law enforcement software solutions and services providers in 2018. The North America region is an early adopter of new and emerging technologies, thus witnessing a significant growth of the market. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market, because of the technological advancements, digital transformation advantages to automating the overall investigation process, increasing awareness amongst government agencies to leverage benefits of law enforcement software.

New product launch, Numerica Corporation launched Lumen Dynamic Scoring Agent to support law enforcement agencies in scoring and ranking criminals on the basis of their past involvements in events using live data updates.

Mergers and Acquisitions, Motorola Solutions acquired Avigilon Company. This acquisition would help expand end-to-end security platforms that contain high-quality video surveillance system and AI-based analytics necessary by law enforcement agencies.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Law Enforcement Software Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Law Enforcement Software Market.

Scope of Global Law Enforcement Software Market

Global Law Enforcement Software Market, by Component

• Solutions

• Services

Global Law Enforcement Software Market, by Solution

• Computer-Aided Dispatch

• Record Management

• Case Management

• Jail Management

• Incident Response

• Digital Policing

Global Law Enforcement Software Market, by Service

• Implementation

• Consulting

• Training and Support

Global Law Enforcement Software Market, by Deployment Type

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Global Law Enforcement Software Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in Global Law Enforcement Software Market

• IBM

• Accenture

• Oracle

• Motorola Solutions

• Axon

• Nuance Communications

• CyberTech

• ESRI

• Palantir Technologies

• Numerica Corporation

• Cyrun

• Incident Response Technologies

• Omnigo Software

• CODY Systems

• Diverse Computing

• eFORCE Software

• Wynyard Group

• DFLABS

• ARMS

• PTS Solutions

• Column Technologies

• Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure

• Alert Public Safety Solutions

• BlueLine Grid

• CAPERS

