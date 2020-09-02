Global Biological Drugs Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Therapeutic Protein, Monoclonal Antibody, Vaccine, and Region.

Global Biological Drugs Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Biological drugs (commonly referred to as ‘biologics’ or ‘biopharmaceuticals’) are drugs produced through biological processes. Now, they target diseases which, till now, had very limited or no available treatment options – including some types of cancers, autoimmune diseases, and other non-communicable diseases. These drugs are different because they are produced in living cells.

The rapidly increase in the geriatric population over the globe is driving the growth of the biological drugs market, as there is an increasing requirement for effective medicines for several illnesses affecting elderly people. Moreover, the investments in R&D of biological drugs, innovation in the manufacturing of biologics, promotional activities by various health organizations, and policies by governments to make biological drugs inexpensive for the treatment of chronic illnesses are expected to enhance the growth of the global biological drugs market.

Furthermore, the need for effective medicines for illnesses like cancer, autoimmune diseases, and other chronic illnesses with minimal side effects, when compared to chemical drugs, is expected to provide opportunities for major players in the biological drugs market throughout the forecast period. However, the complexity of the manufacturing of biological drugs is a major challenge for the global biological manufacturers, particularly in the developing and least developed countries, where it is difficult to maintain both the controlled environment for manufacturing and quality control.

According to the therapeutic proteins, Enbrel has been witnessing a greater demand than other therapeutic proteins, worldwide. Enbrel is used in the treatment of auto-immune diseases, such as juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, plaque, psoriatic, and psoriasis. The growing incidence of these diseases has influenced the sales of Enbrel. Also, Lantus and Neulasta are the other important therapeutic proteins, which are expected to gain motivation in the global biological drugs market over the forecast period.

Geographically, North America dominates the global biological drugs market with a major share of XX% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for biological drugs for the treatment of chronic illnesses such as cancer and diabetes are expected to drive the growth of the North American biological market throughout the forecast period. The presence of a large geriatric population in countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom drives the growth of European biological drugs market.

Moreover, the presence of top-quality R&D infrastructure thanks to the partnerships between research institutes & manufacturing companies, and increased funding from private-public initiatives drives the growth of the European market. Furthermore, the low manufacturing cost and the availability of low-cost labor are expected to enhance the growth of the Asian biological drugs market, as it could attract more established players in the global market to Asia.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Biological Drugs Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Biological Drugs Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Biological Drugs Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Biological Drugs Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Global Biological Drugs Market

Global Biological Drugs Market, By Therapeutic Protein

• Levemir

• Neulasta

• Eylea

• Rebif

• NovoLog

• Enbrel

• Avonex

• Neupogen

• Humalog

• Victoza

• Lantus

• Epogen

• Aranesp

• Betaseron

Global Biological Drugs Market, By Monoclonal Antibody

• Avastin

• Rituxan

• Lucentis

• Humira

• Herceptin

• Remicade

Global Biological Drugs Market, By Vaccine

• Gardasil

• Prenvar 13

• Fluzone

• Cervarix

• Varivax

Global Biological Drugs Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Biological Drugs Market

• AbbVie Inc.

• Amgen Inc.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• Biogen Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Johnson & Johnson

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• Baxter International Inc.

