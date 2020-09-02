Global Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, By Site, By Procedure, and By Region

Global Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into aspiration and biopsy needles. The biopsy needles segment regarded as the largest share of the aspiration & biopsy needles market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising prevalence of cancer and increasing preference for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures. By site, the breast segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

By site, the aspiration and biopsy needles market is segmented into breast, lung, prostate, kidney, colorectal and bone & bone marrow. In 2019, the breast cancer segment accounted for the largest share in the market,is mainly attributed to the rising prevalence of breast cancer, growing awareness about the disease, and increasing research activity pertaining to breast screening and diagnosis.

Image-guided procedures accounted for the largest share of the aspiration and biopsy needles market, by the procedure. On the basis of procedure, the aspiration and biopsy needles market is segmented into image-guided procedures (ultrasound-guided biopsy, stereotactic-guided biopsy, MRI-guided biopsy, and other image-guided procedures) and non-image guided procedures. Image-guided procedures accounted for the largest share of this market in 2018, primarily due to the provision of accuracy provided by locating the mass of cells and liquid hence helping it in accuracy for diagnosis.

North America witnessed the largest share of the aspiration and biopsy needles market in 2019. Cancer in the US and Canada and its awareness undertaken by local governments and global health organizations in region are the key factors driving market growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The reports also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, end use, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Infrared Camera market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market

Global Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market, By Product

• Fine-needle aspiration

• Core biopsy

• Vaccum assisted biopsy

Global Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market, By Site

• Breast

• Lung

• Colorectal

• Prostate

• Kidney

• Bone & Bone marrow

Global Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market, By Procedure

• Ultrasound

• Stereotactic

• MRI

• Other

Global Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market

• CONMED Corporation (US)

• Medtronic Plc. (Ireland)

• Olympus (Japan)

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

• Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

• Cook Group Incorporated (US)

• Argon Medical Devices, Inc. (US)

• INRAD Inc. (US)

• Somatex Medical Technologies (Germany)

• Stryker Corporation (US), Cardinal Health (US)

• Remington Medical (US)

• HAKKO CO., LTD (Japan)

• Merit Medical Systems (US)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Aspiration and Biopsy Needles by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

