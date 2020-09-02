Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Component, Technology, Application, End Userand Region.

Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

The Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market is driven by increasing demand for applications in the healthcare industry because of public-private funding for 3D printing and technological advancements. This market is expecting to grow during the forecast period on account of the numerous technological innovations in this sector.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

One of the major driving factors for growth in the medical 3D printing industry is the rising demand for patient-specific products in orthopaedics and maxillofacial surgery. Additionally, increased R&D investments, rapidly expanding customer base, increasing the scope of biomedical applications, and wide research and development activities at the academic and industrial level have driven the market growth.

Furthermore, associations between academic institutions and companies to accelerate the process of product development has increased market growth. Also, the latest advancements in technologies, growing awareness about the new developments. Now, the prices of 3D models coming down and also the availability of a wide range of material options have increased the adaptability of 3D printing in the healthcare sector. At the same time, the lack of trained caretakers for efficient operation of patient handling equipment, lack of trained professionals, socio-ethical concerns related to the use of 3d-printed products are limiting the market growth.

By component, the global 3D printing medical device market is segmented into System/Device, material, software and services. Out of these, the segment of software and services contributed the largest share to the global market in 2016 and is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. This is the result of already set up printers in the market, and to provide installation services, support and maintenance of these printers, there is a growing demand for software and services segment. The key factor driving the growth of the Software & Services segment is Increasing development in software solutions to manufacturing high-quality 3D-printed medical products.

North America dominates the Global 3D Printing Medical Device Market through the forecast period. The largest share is attributed to the increasing demand for organ transplant across the region. Due to an increased investment made by the government to develop advanced 3D printing technologies and applications are some of the factors responsible for the growth of the market in this region. Moreover, a growing number of surgeries due to changing lifestyles is contributing to the growth of the market in this region.

The key players of 3D printing medical devices have used several strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global 3D printing medical devices market for various regions. In September 2018, Wacker Chemie AG (Germany) announced the opening of US 3D printing lab for silicone rubber. Through this the company can expand its business for 3D printing technology in the U.S. In November 2017, Koninklijke Philips N.V, announced the agreement with 3D Systems and Stratasys. Through this agreement, the company make stronger their anatomical knowledge that would enhance the impact on clinical trial reviewing complex and multi-disciplinary cases.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the Global GIS Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global GIS Market.

Scope of Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market:

Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market, By Component:

• System/Device

• Materials

• Software & Services

Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market, By Technology:

• Droplet Deposition

o Fused deposition modeling technology

o Low-temperature Deposition Manufacturing

o Multiphase Jet Solidification

• Photo polymerization

o Stereo lithography

o Continuous Liquid Interface Production

o Two-Photon Polymerization

• Laser Beam melting

o Selective Laser Sintering

o Selective laser melting

o Direct Metal Laser Sintering

• Electronic Beam Melting

• Laminated Object Manufacturing

• Three-Dimensional Printing

Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market, By Application:

• External wearable devices

• Clinical study devices

• Implants

• Tissue engineering

Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market, By End User:

• Medical and surgical centers

• Pharma and biotech companies

• Academic institutions

Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include :

• 3D Systems Corporation

• EnvisonTec

• Stratasys Ltd.

• Arcam AB

• Cyfuse Biomedical KK

• Organovo Holdings

• EOS GmbH

• FabRx Ltd.

• Materialise N.V.

• Concept Laser

• SLM Solutions Group AG

• Oxford Performance Materials, Inc.

• Bio3D Technologies

• Laser GmbH

• Renishawplc

• Prodways Group

• 3T RPD Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America 3D Printing Medical Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe 3D Printing Medical Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Medical Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America 3D Printing Medical Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue 3D Printing Medical Devices by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

