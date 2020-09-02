Global Location Analytics Market : Forecasting and Analysis (2019-2026) -By Component, By Location Type, By Application by Region.

Global Location Analytics Market is valued at USD 10.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach at USD 26.50 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 12.68% during forecast period 2019-2026.

Global Location Analytics Market Drivers

• Evolution of IoT, increased focus on market and competitive intelligence, and rise in the amount of spatial data across various verticals.

• Location analytics is an important product trend that fulfills the regulatory requirements of government, defense, retail, consumer goods, and various other verticals.

• Rising demand for location data to enhance business operations and to deliver personalized services is expected to propel market growth.

• The increasing adoption of location analytics by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) would drive the market during the forecast period 2018-2026.

• Increasing growth in the retail market, increasing attention on the needs of customer satisfaction and adoption of different technologies.

• Increasing investments in internet of things is fueling market’s growth.

• Different analytics solution are being used nowadays such as web analytics, data analytics among others. Therefore, location analytics is expected to grow at a fast pace.

Global Location Analytics Market Restrains

• There are concerns related to security, privacy and error prone databases restraining the growth of the location analytics market.

• Lack of awareness and expertise among companies about the functioning of location analytic tools. Furthermore,

• It needs huge initial investment to deploy such advance location analytic tools with low return on investment.

• There are certain operational and technical challenges related to connectivity and data integration.

Global Location Analytics Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global location analytics market covers North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to show highest share in the market at an xx% CAGR during forecast period 2018-2026 owing to, the presence of major key players. In addition, rising adoption rate of new technologies, better connectivity, and flawless IT infrastructure all are making favorable environment for the market’s growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for location analytics market attributed to growing penetration of internet and smartphones and increasing use of social media. Adding to it, various service providers and organizations are offering new services, plans, and products that will drive the growth in this market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global Location Analytics Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Location Analytics Market.

Scope of Global Location Analytics Market Segmentation

Global Location Analytics Market Segmentation by Component

• Solution

• Services Location

Global Location Analytics Market Segmentation by Location Type

• Indoor Location

• Outdoor Location

Global Location Analytics Market Segmentation by Application

• Remote Monitoring

• Risk Management

Global Location Analytics Market Segmentation by End User

• Retail

• Media

• Entertainment

• BFSI

Global Location Analytics Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Global Location Analytics Market

• SAS (US)

• Esri (US)

• Oracle (US)

• Pitney Bowes (US)

• Microsoft (US)

• Galigeo (France)

• Cisco (US)

• IBM (US)

• Purple (UK)

• GeoMoby (Australia)

• Alteryx (US)

• Clever Analytics (Czech Republic)

• IndoorAtlas (Finland)

• Lepton Software (India)

• Quuppa (Finland)

• TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.)

• ESRI (U.S.)

• Pitney Bowes (U.S.)

• SAP SE (Germany)

• Galigeo (France)

