Blood Screening Market – Global industry analysis and forecast (2019-2026) by Technology, Product&Service, End User and Region

Blood Screening Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

A blood screening is a medical process in which a sample of blood is withdrawn from the body to analyze the level of substances or cells. It helps to monitor diseases and prevent health issues and a variety of other conditions such as infections and cancer. Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), blood type, and pregnancy screenings are the most common types of blood screening tests done in the blood screening. Blood donor screening is the defense mechanism implemented against the spread of infection prior to the blood donation.

Increase in prevalence of infectious diseases, increase in awareness about healthcare, the rise in a number of blood donations, and a surge in adoption of nucleic acid amplification test (NAT) would create more opportunities for the overall market growth and drive the market positively. However, the threat from substitute techniques, low donation as compared to requirement and the high cost of kits or other instruments are the factors that may restrain the market growth of blood screening.

Blood Screening Market is segmented by technology, product, and service, end-user and region. Among technology, nucleic acid test (NAT) and enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA)accounted for the XX% share in 2018, nucleic acid test (NAT) are projected to develop at the XX% growth rate in the coming future due to high sensitivity and specificity for viral nucleic acid.

Based on products and service, reagents & kits and enzymes and polymerases products are accounted to hold XX% shares in the forecast period of 2018-2026. Reagents& kits product are projected to develop at the XX% growth rate in the coming future due to the rise in blood donations, an increase in the incidence of infectious diseases, and government initiatives.

Among regions, North America is expected to grow at the XX% CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of nucleic acid tests (NAT) and increasing participation of various government associations in blood donations and screening & transfusion activities. The APAC is expected to grow at the XX% CAGR during the forecast period because of the high adoption rate of technologically advanced devices and presence of improving healthcare infrastructure.

Amongst the key players, Abbott labs have visible sturdy sales boom within the recent past, primarily reflecting the effect of acquisitions it made during the last couple of years. Abbott is seeing new development in its medical devices and generic pharmaceuticals business. It is expected that this trend will continue in the near future as well. In 2018, Abbott’s Diagnostics business is expected to see a sharp rise in revenues to around $7 billion mainly due to the influence of the Alere acquisition.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Blood Screening market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Blood Screening market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Blood Screening market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Blood Screening market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report by Blood Screening Market:

• Global Blood Screening Market, by Technology

• Nucleic Acid Test (NAT)

 Transcription-mediated Amplification (TMA)

 Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

• Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

 By Platform

 Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA)

 Fluorescence Immunoassay (FIA)

 Colorimetric Immunoassay (CI)

 By Generation

 First Generation

 Second Generation

 Third Generation

 Fourth Generation & Above

• Rapid Tests

• Western Blot Assay

• Next-generation Sequencing (NGS)

• Global Blood Screening Market, by Product & Service

• Reagents & Kits

 NAT Reagents & Kits

• Enzymes and Polymerases

• Standards and Controls

• Probes and Primers

• Buffers, Nucleotides, and Solutions

• Labeling and Detection Reagents

 ELISA Reagents & Kits

• Immunosorbents

• Controls

• Conjugates

• Substrates

• Sample Diluents and Wash Solutions

 Other Reagents & Kits

• Instruments

 Rental Purchase

 Outright Purchase

• Software and Services

• Blood Screening Market, by End User

• Blood Banks

• Hospitals

• Blood Screening Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Latin America

• MEA

• Key Players, Blood Screening Market

• Abbott Laboratories

• Grifols

• Roche Diagnostics

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• bioMérieux

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Siemens Healthineers

• Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.

• Becton, Dickinson, and Company

• Beckman Coulter, Inc.

