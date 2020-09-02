Asia Pacific Electric Wheelchair Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product Type, End Users, Battery Type and Geography.

Asia Pacific Electric Wheelchair Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The Asia pacific electric wheelchair market is segmented by product type, end users, battery types and region. By product type, the electric wheelchair market is divided into centre wheel drive electric wheelchair, front wheel drive electric wheelchair, standing electric wheelchair, rear wheel drive electric wheelchair and others.

Based on the battery type, the electric wheelchair market is categorised into dry battery and wet battery. End user segment is distributed into home care settings, hospitals / clinics and others. By region, the Asia Pacific electric wheelchair market is classified into China, India, Japan, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific.

Increasing number of road accidents has occasioned in the growing demand for Asia-Pacific electric wheelchair market. There has been a hurried increase in the number of road accidents in the recent years. Upsurge in the number of road accidents and injuries would eventually leads to growth in the electric wheelchair market.

Centre wheel drive is estimated to hold large market share in the Asia pacific electric wheelchair market. A centre wheel drive suspension system tends to rebound and conform as it travels over the surface. These chairs have six wheels with an extra set of wheels going over the bumps and sending more shocks into the frame and seat.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness high growth in the global electric wheel chair market, owing to rise of chronic diseases in aged population and growing launch of electric wheel chairs with progressive technology. China is estimated to dominate the large market share in the Asia-Pacific Electric Wheelchair Market. Increasing worldwide ageing population, need of automated wheelchair for disabled people and high disposable income of people are driving growth in the electric wheelchair market in this region.

Some of the major key players in the Asia pacific electric wheelchair market includes Otto bock healthcare gmbh , invacare corporation, pride mobility products corp., permobil ab, sunrise medical limited, drive medical ltd., levo AG, merits co. Ltd., ostrich mobility instruments , guangzhou topmedi co., ltd and Karman Healthcare and Dane Technologies Inc.

Scope of the report Global Electric Wheelchair Market

Asia Pacific Electric Wheelchair Market, Product Type

• Centre Wheel Drive

• Front Wheel Drive

• Rear Wheel Drive

• Standing Electric Wheelchair

• Others

Asia Pacific Electric Wheelchair Market, End Users

• Home Care Settings

• Hospitals/ Clinics

• Others

Asia Pacific Electric Wheelchair Market, Battery Type

• Dry battery type

• Wet battery type

Asia Pacific Electric Wheelchair Market, Geography

• China

• India

• Japan

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Key players in Asia Pacific Electric Wheelchair Market

• Ottobock healthcare gmbh

• Invacare Corporation

• Pride mobility products corp.

• Permobil ab

• Sunrise medical limited

• Drive medical ltd.

• Levo ag

• Merits co. Ltd.

• Ostrich mobility instruments

• Guangzhou topmedi co., ltd.

Table of Contents

Asia Pacific Electric Wheelchair Market

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

1.4. Key Questions Answered

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations Used

2.3. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Asia Pacific Electric Wheelchair Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Mn) and Market, By Country

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.3. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.4. Porter’s Analysis

4.3.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.6. SWOT Analysis

