Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Component, Organization Size, End-Use Industry, Application and Region.

Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market was valued about US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.7% over the forecast period, to reach US$ 11.3 Bn in 2027.

Market Definition:

Machine learning as a service (MLaaS) is an array of services that offer ML tools as part of cloud computing services. MLaaS helps clients profit from machine learning without the cognate cost, time and risk of establishing an in-house internal machine learning team.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Machine Learning Service Providers:

Market Dynamics:

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market with the analysis given with variations in the growth of the industry in each regions. Large and SMEs are focusing on customer experience management to keep a complete and robust relationship with their customers by using customer data. So, ML needs to be integrated into enterprise applications to control and make optimal use of this data. Retail enterprises are shifting their focus to customer buying patterns with the rising number of e-commerce websites and the digital revolution in the retail industry. This drives the need to track and manage the inventory movement of items, which can be done using MLaaS. The use of MLaaS by retail enterprises for inventory optimization and behavioral tracking is expected to have a positive impact on global market growth.

Apart from this, the growing trend of digitization is driving the growth of the MLaaS market globally. Growth in adoption of cloud-based platforms is expected to positively impact the growth of the MLaaS market. However, a lack of qualified and skilled persons is believed to be the one of the challenges before the growth of the MLaaS market. Furthermore, increasing concern toward data privacy is anticipated to restrain the development of the global market.

Market Segmentation:

The report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market size. Based on organization size, SMEs segment is expected to account for the largest XX% market share by 2027. SMEs businesses are also projected to adopt machine learning service. With the help of predictive analytics ML, algorithms not only give real-time data but also predict the future. Machine learning solutions are used by SME businesses for fine-tuning their supply chain by predicting the demand for a product and by suggesting the timing and quantity of supplies vital for satisfying the customers’ expectations.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the MLaaS market, namely, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America play an important role in MLaaS market, with a market size of US$ XX Mn in 2019 and will be US$ XX Mn in 2027, with a CAGR of XX% followed by Europe. Most of the machine learning as service market companies are based in the U.S and are contributing significantly in the growth of the market. The Asia-Pacific has been growing with the highest growth rate because of rising investment, favorable government policies and growing awareness. In 2017, Google launched the ‘Google Neural Machine Translation’ for 9 Indian languages which use ML and artificial neural network to upsurges the fluency as well as accuracy in their Google Translate.

Recent Development:

The MMR research study includes the profiles of leading companies operating in the Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaas) Market. Companies in the global market are more focused on enhancing their product and service helps through various strategic approaches. The ML providers are competing by launching new product categories, with advanced subscription-based platforms. The companies have adopted the strategy of version up gradations, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, and strategic collaborations with regional and global players to achieve high growth in the MLaaS market.

Such as, in April 2019, Microsoft developed a platform that uses machine teaching to help deep strengthening learning algorithms tackle real-world problems. Microsoft scientists and product inventors have pioneered a complementary approach called ML. This relies on people know how to break a problem into easier tasks and give ML models important clues about how to find a solution earlier.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market

Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market, By Component

• Software

• Services

Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market, By Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• SMEs

Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market, By End-Use Industry

• Aerospace & Defense

• IT & Telecom

• Energy & Utilities

• Public sector

• Manufacturing

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Others

Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market, By Application

• Marketing & Advertising

• Fraud Detection & Risk Management

• Predictive analytics

• Augmented & Virtual reality

• Natural Language processing

• Computer vision

• Security & surveillance

• Others

Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating in Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market

• Ersatz Labs, Inc.

• BigML

• Yottamine Analytics

• Hewlett Packard

• Amazon Web Services

• IBM

• Microsoft

• Sift Science, Inc.

• Google

• AT&T

• Fuzzy.ai

• SAS Institute Inc.

• FICO

• Predictron Labs Ltd.

