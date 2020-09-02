Global Managed File Transfer Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Deployment Type, Solution, Services, Organization Size, Application, and Region.

Global Managed File Transfer Market is majorly segmented into deployment type, solution, services, organization size, application, and region.

The growing need for data security & governance and performance improvements & cost efficiency as well as offers support to meet compliance requirements are the major factors driving the growth of the managed file transfer market. Managed file transfer solutions provide a secure, real-time file transfer within the network as well as across a range of other platforms is another boosting factor of the global managed file transfer market. Moreover, government rules and regulations in various industries across the globe further boost the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising number of cybercrimes and the growing need for centralizing critical data are also some of the key factors driving the need for effective file transfer technologies and protocols.

The major opportunity of the global managed file transfer market is cloud-based managed file transfer solutions and the rising trend of application integration. On the other hand, the major restring factor of the global managed file transfer market is cybercrimes are improving at an alarming rate. However, lack of awareness among enterprises, especially in developing regions is hindering the adoption of managed file transfer solutions. Also, an involvement of third-party vendor pose threat to data privacy and security is hampering the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Based on deployment type, cloud-based managed file transfer solutions are expected to gain maximum traction during the forecast period due to cloud-based managed file transfer solutions offer various benefits of scalability and cut down the maintenance costs. Cloud-based managed file transfer solutions are gaining traction among small and medium businesses as they face the challenge of affordability of the infrastructure required for an on-premises implementation. Managed file transfer solutions have elaborate integration requirements and integrating application-centric managed file transfer solutions is challenging, thus on-premise solutions are experiencing slow growth.

North America and Europe dominate the global managed file transfer market because of rising concerns about file security. Moreover, government rules and regulations in various industries across these regions further boost the growth of the market. Companies across the North America region are moving into a new era of hybrid IT management system that combines public cloud, private cloud, and traditional IT. These organizations have executed a hybrid cloud strategy as it is aiding them to improve the way they run their business and deliver services to customers.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Managed File Transfer Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. In May 2019 – ProgressNEXT announced the newest release of its prominent digital experience management platform, Progress Sitefinity 12. With this release, Progress has taken Sitefinity to the cloud and offers new levels of productivity, efficiency and faster time-to-market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Managed File Transfer Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Managed File Transfer Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Managed File Transfer Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Managed File Transfer Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Managed File Transfer Market:

Global Managed File Transfer Market,By Deployment Type:

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Global Managed File Transfer Market, By Solution:

• Application-Centric

• People-Centric

• Ad-Hoc

Global Managed File Transfer Market, By Services:

• Consulting & system integration

• Support and maintenance

Global Managed File Transfer Market, By Organization Size:

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large enterprises

Global Managed File Transfer Market,By Application:

• Government

• BFSI

• IT

• Health Care

• Logistics

• Retail

• Others

Global Managed File Transfer Market,By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operating in Global Managed File Transfer Market:

• IBM

• Axway

• Saison Information Systems

• Hightail

• CA Technologies

• Accellion

• GlobalSCAPE

• Primeur

• Signiant

• Ipswitch

• Micro Focus

• TIBCO

• Attunity

• SSH

