Network Video Recorder (NVR) Software Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments | Key Players like ACTi, Genius Vision, GeoVision, Honeywell, Ionodes, Johnson Controls, Milesight Technology

Network video recorder (NVR) software solutions allows recording of video in a digital format in various devices such as USB drives, SD cards, or other such devices. The NVR software solutions can be standalone or embedded in nature and used as a part of video management system. The easy installation, high flexibility, and safety & data encryption features are some of the key factors driving the adoption of these solutions. In addition to this, the continuous technology developments in cameras such as high resolution, large sensor size, and motion detection are further expected to drive the market growth.

The report analyzes factors affecting the network video recorder (NVR) software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South& Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the network video recorder (NVR) software market in these regions.

The List of Companies

1. ACTi Corporation

2. Genius Vision Inc.

3. GeoVision Inc.

4. Honeywell International Inc.

5. Ionodes

6. Johnson Controls

7. Milesight Technology Co. , Ltd.

8. Milestone Systems A/S

9. Senstar Corporation

10. Surveon Technology

The increasing security concerns across the globe, rising infrastructural developments ang growth in the adoption of IP cameras are some of the major driving factors for the global network video recorder (NVR) software market. In addition to this, the rising number of stringent regulations and compliance requirements are also expected to drive the demand of efficient video management software solutions. However, the concerns related to data security may restrain the growth. Despite some limitations, the adoption of advanced software solutions for video management is expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The global network video recorder (NVR) software market is segmented on the basis of deployment and end user. Based on deployment, the network video recorder (NVR) software market is segmented into: Cloud and On-Premises. Based on end user, the network video recorder (NVR) software market is segmented into: Residential, Commercial, and Industrial.

