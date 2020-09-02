Global Surgical Imaging Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Technology, Applicationand Region.

Global Surgical Imaging Market was valued US$ 1.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 2.6 billion by 2026, at CAGR of 7.4 %during forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in Global Surgical Imaging Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Surgical Imaging Market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Surgical Imaging Market: Drivers and Restraints

Surgical imaging market is highly driven by growing demand for minimal invasive procedures, growing popularity of Flat Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms) owing to advantages of FPDs over image intensifiers, technological advancements and high precision have increased adoption in various fields of medical sciences and availability of advanced techniques. Moreover, reimbursement cuts on analog radiography systems, increasing demand for data integrated imaging systems and high growth in emerging markets, these are the factors will drive the market of surgical imaging market during forecast period.

On the other hand, strict approval procedure and high cost of devices may hamper the growth of the surgical imaging market in upcoming years.

Global Surgical Imaging Market: Segmentation Analysis

On the basis of technology, The FPD C-arms segment had largest market share in 2018 and is expected to register the highest CAGR XX% during the forecast period (2018-2026). FPDs are increasingly taking place of image intensifiers on mobile C-arm systems, owing to advantages offered by the FPD technology like increased image quality (no deterioration of the image quality over time) and lower patient dose.

Based on application, the global surgical imaging market is segmented into orthopedic & trauma, pediatric surgeries, neurosurgery, gastroenterology surgeries, and cardiovascular surgeries. The number of orthopedic surgeries is expected to grow at highest CAGR rate during forecast period, owing to an aging demographic and increasing obesity rates in all over the world. Obesity is a major risk factor for disorders of the joints and other orthopedic conditions. Growing in the number of orthopedic surgeries, the demand for advanced surgical imaging tools such as C-arms is expected to increase during the forecast period. Surgical imaging has huge applications in the brain and spinal surgeries. Neurosurgeons widely use imaging during these surgeries as they require small objects—biopsy needles, implants, or tubes—to deliver drugs to precise locations in the brain.

Global Surgical Imaging Market: Regional Analysis

North America held largest market share in 2017 and is expect to dominate over other regions in surgical imaging market during forecast years (2017-2026), owing to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure giving support for adoption of advanced surgical imaging technology, rising in the number of sports injuries, favorable government policies supporting the purchase of the advanced surgical imaging devices and reimbursement of the same these are the factors will drive the market of surgical imaging in North America. Moreover, increasing number of cases of cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and neurological disorders in the region has led to increase in number of surgeries and demand for surgical imaging in North America. North America is followed by Europe and will continue the likely trend during forecast period.

Scope of Global Surgical Imaging Market

Global Surgical Imaging Market, by Technology

• Image intensifier C-arms

• Flat Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms)

Global Surgical Imaging Market, by Application

• Orthopedic and Trauma Surgeries

• Neurosurgeries

• Cardiovascular Surgeries

• Gastrointestinal Surgeries

• Other Applications (Urology and End bronchial & Thoracic Surgery)

Global Surgical Imaging Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Surgical Imaging Market

• GE Healthcare

• OrthoScan, Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• GENORAY Co., Ltd.

• Eurocolumbuss.r.l.

• Ziehm Imaging GmbH

• Hologic, Inc.

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Siemens AG

• Medtronic plc

• Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

• Allengers Medical Systems Ltd.

