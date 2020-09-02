Global Media Gateway Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Technology, Vertical and Region.

Global Media Gateway Market size was valued at US$ 2.06 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 2.34 Bn by 2027 to exhibit a CAGR of 1.6 % during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, Industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global media gateway market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, type portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global media gateway market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Media gateways are used by the network operators for offering seamless interworking between dissimilar parts of their network using different technologies. Separately these devices are also used for allowing a slow transition from circuit switched Time-Division Multiplex (TDM) to packet switch IP infrastructure. The media gateway is an important component of the IP network transformation.

Growing communication technology investments and rising internet penetration worldwide which is anticipated to drive the demand for media gateways. Utilization of the session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking is increased globally. This has led the IP based communication market growth, which in turn is enhancing the demand for media gateway devices. Also, the need for high-quality communication over disparate networks, and the benefits of the modular structure of media gateways like high flexibility to legacy networks are propelling the growth of the global media gateway market.

But adoption of softswitches declining the requirement for deployment of new media gateway hardware is hampering the growth of the media gateway market. Lack of skilled workforce to add new solutions in the present network is the key challenge to the growth of the media gateway market. Wide adoption of 4G technology and the development of 5G is expected to create many opportunities for the media gateway market.

The wireline technology media gateways are projected to grip the largest market share in the global market. Wireline media gateways are used in different networks which required high flexibility and redundancy. The adoption of such media gateways supports to establish secured voice infrastructure and address the demand postured by the rapid increase in mobile subscribers. Thus the adoption of voice over internet protocol pushes the growth of the wireline technology-based media gateways in the global market. Also, the hybrid technology-based media gateway is expected to grow during the forecast period because of these gateways to permit the end users to incorporate them with the current wired infrastructure and wireless or next-generation networks.

Among the other vertical the telecommunications vertical is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the development of new communication technologies and the growing use of media gateways in this sector for secure communications. Media gateways also provide voice over LTE (VoLTE) and IP multimedia subsystem media interworking and transcoding services. Also increasing use of media gateways in telecommunication sector because of they offer a new voice and multimedia services, substitute costly legacy switching, and converge different mobile, as well as fixed networks, drive the growth of the telecommunication sector in the global market.

According to the regional market analysis, the Asia Pacific market lead the media gateway market and it is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to the fast rise in new mobile subscribers in emerging countries like China, India, and South Korea increases the need for high-speed and high-quality voice services, beside with elasticity and scalability. The incorporated media gateways are capable of handling vast mobile IP traffic in these countries. Therefore, the dispersion of media gateways is significantly high in the Asia Pacific. These factors are driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

Scope of the Global Media Gateway Market

Global Media Gateway Market, by Type

• Analog

• Digital

Global Media Gateway Market, by Technology

• Wireline

• Wireless

• Hybrid

Global Media Gateway Market, by Vertical

• Telecommunications

• Government

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Transportation

• Others

Global Media Gateway Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Media Gateway Market

• Audiocodes

• Avaya

• Ribbon Communications

• Ericsson

• Huawei Technologies

• Cisco Systems

• ZTE Corporation

• Dialogic

• Synway Information Engineering

• Mitel Networks

• Metaswitch Networks

• Grandstream Networks

• Telcobridges

• Squire Technologies

• Patton Electronics

• Shenzhen Dinstar

• Matrix Comsec

• Yeastar Information Technology

• Aculab

