Global Respiratory therapeutic devices market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Product, Technology, Filters, Indication, End User and Region.

Global Respiratory Therapeutic Devices Market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 9.1% through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Bn.

Market Overview

Respiratory therapeutic devices market witnessed a significant growth rate owing to high incidence and an increase in the prevalence rate of infectious respiratory diseases like asthma and chronic obtrusive pulmonary diseases (COPD). Therapeutic respiratory devices (TRDs) are anticipated for therapeutic treatment to improve pulmonary function, boost lung oxygenation and aid mucus removal from bronchi during respiratory therapy. The respiratory care therapeutic devices market is further categorized into positive airway pressure (PAP) devices, ventilators, nebulizers, humidifiers, oxygen concentrators, inhalers, reusable resuscitators, nitric oxide delivery units, and oxygen hood.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Respiratory therapeutic devices market Drivers and Restraints:

The growth of the global respiratory therapeutic devices market is mainly led by the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases. Besides, with the increase in the global geriatric population is more susceptible to chronic respiratory disease, which can boost the growth of market. The awareness between people and increasing incorporation of new advanced techniques by R&D in respiratory therapeutic devices, which expected the growth of market. Now, the market for home based respiratory therapeutic devices is expected to grow. According to WHO, Respiratory diseases are leading causes of death and disability in the world. IN 2019 about 65 million people suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and 3 million die from it each year, making it the third leading cause of death worldwide. About 334 million people are suffering from asthma. Furthermore, rising development in manufacturing of respiratory devices such as, oxygen concentrator and mechanical ventilators are the opportunities for this market growth.

However, the less awareness about the usages of respiratory devices can restraint the market growth. The high cost of such respiratory devices can hamper Global Respiratory Therapeutic Devices Market.

Respiratory therapeutic devices market Segmentation Analysis

The report provides an in-depth segment analysis of the respiratory therapeutic devices market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels. On the basis of product, in 2019, therapeutic devices segment accounted for largest share of the market because of increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders. The PAP devices segment accounted for the largest share of the respiratory care therapeutic devices market due to growing prevalence of sleep disorders such as insomnia, sleep apnea, snoring etc. due to growing prevalence of sleep disorders such as insomnia, sleep apnea, snoring etc.

Respiratory therapeutic devices Market Regional analysis

North America dominated the global therapeutic respiratory devices market in 2019 because of increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, increasing geriatric population, increasing lifestyle changes and environmental factors are expected to drive the market growth in North America. Europe was second leading regional market. Availability of developed infrastructure, increasing awareness and growing prevalence of respiratory diseases are major factors that boost market growth in this region. Latin America is estimated to witness moderate growth over the forecast period (2020-2027). Asia Pacific region is anticipated to see highest growth for therapeutic respiratory devices market in the coming years. Increasing aging population, increasing need for portable, easy to use home therapeutic devices for elderly care, and environmental conditions are factors that fuel Asia Pacific therapeutic respiratory devices market growth. Middle East and Africa is expected see considerable growth in coming years.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global respiratory therapeutic devices Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global respiratory therapeutic devices Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global respiratory therapeutic devices Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global respiratory therapeutic devices Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global respiratory therapeutic devices market

Global respiratory therapeutic devices market, By Product

• Nebulizers

Compressor-based nebulizers

Piston based hand held nebulizer

Ultrasonic Nebulizer

• Humidifiers

Heated humidifiers

Passover humidifiers

Integrated humidifiers

Built-In humidifiers

Stand-alone humidifiers

• Oxygen Concentrators

Fixed oxygen concentrators

Portable oxygen concentrators

• Positive Airway Pressure Devices

Continuous positive airway pressure devices

Auto-titrating positive airway pressure devices

Bi-level positive airway pressure devices

• Ventilators

Adult ventilators

Neonatal ventilators

• Capnographs

• Gas Analyzers

Global respiratory therapeutic devices market, By Technology

• Electrostatic Filtration

• HEPA filter technology

• Hollow fiber filtration

• Microsphere separation

Global respiratory therapeutic devices market, By Filters

• Nebulizer filters

• Humidifier filters

• Positive airway pressure devices filter

• Oxygen concentrator filters

• Ventilator filters

Global respiratory therapeutic devices market, By Indication

• Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

• Asthma

• Sleep Apnea

• Infectious Disease

• Other diseases

Global respiratory therapeutic devices market, by End User

• Hospitals

• Home Care Settings

• Ambulatory Care Centers

Global respiratory therapeutic devices market, by Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key players

• CareFusion Corporation

• Covidien plc (Medtronic plc)

• Drägerwerk AG

• Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

• GE Healthcare

• Inogen

• MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG (Getinge Group)

• Nihon Kohden Corporation.

• Philips Respironics

• Siemens Healthcare

• Smiths Medical

• Chart industries

• Compumedics Ltd.

• Invacare

• Mindray

