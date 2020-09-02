Global Media Processing Solutions Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Enterprise Size, Content Type, Solution, Component, End-User and Region.

Global Media Processing Solutions Market was valued at US$ 10.2Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 28.9 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.9 % during a forecast period.

The global media processing solutions market is expected to be driven by growing demand from customers for high-quality videos. Improving infrastructure to deliver high-quality videos, increasing need for multi-device compatibility videos, growing spending on digital video advertising, and augmented internet accessibility in developing countries are the factors contributing to the growth of the media processing solutions market across the world.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Data access for streaming live videos has increased greatly owing to advancements in broadband services, allowing viewers to experience improved video quality without any lag in real time. The growing use of mobile TV services has a significant impact on live video. Video service suppliers have an opportunity to deliver streaming services through mobile phone networks and terrestrial television stations. However, complications in processing media from different sources is predictable to restrain the growth of the market.

TV Broadcasters segment is expected to leading in the market for media processing solutions during the forecast period. The TV broadcasters and content providers are growing their content spend which is closely connected with the success even as margins corrode. The key opportunity is the rise in Internet-connected mobile devices and the consistent boom in the device types and variants. This factor has resulted positively in better viewing minutes per person globally.

The Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global media processing solutions market throughout the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global media processing solutions market primarily owing to increased internet accessibility particularly in China, India, Australia, and Japan and the increased content generation from Bollywood. The media processing solutions market in South America is estimated to grow at a rapid pace, followed by Europe. North America is expected to be the largest market for media processing solutions.

Key Developments in the Global Media Processing Solutions Market: In May 2018, Permira announced that they had agreed to purchase back the possessions of Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions (SPVSS) operations. Once the acquisition is done, Permira will launch the renewed brand it once sold to Cisco for US$ 5Bn and keep the focus of the brand on providing video solutions to the Pay-Tv industry. The renamed brand will establish of Cisco’s “Infinite Video Platform”, cloud digital video recording, video security, video processing, video middleware and service groups.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Media Processing Solutions Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Media Processing Solutions Market.

Scope of the Global Media Processing Solutions Market

Global Media Processing Solutions Market, by Solutions

• Platform

o Server-based

o Cloud-based

 Public Cloud

 Private Cloud

o Hybrid

• Services

Global Media Processing Solutions Market, by Components

• Video Upload and Ingestion

• Dynamic Ad Insertion (Real-time)

• Video Transcoding and Processing

• Video Hosting

• Content Rendering (Digital Video Effects, Logo and Graphics Insertion)

Global Media Processing Solutions Market, by Content Type

• Real-time/Live

• On-demand

Global Media Processing Solutions Market, by Enterprise Size

• Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large enterprises

Global Media Processing Solutions Market, by End-user

• TV Broadcasters

• Content Providers

• Network Operators

Global Media Processing Solutions Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Media Processing Solutions Market

• Akamai Technologies

• Amagi Media Labs Pvt. Ltd

• Apriorit Inc.

• ATEME SA

• BASE Media Cloud Ltd.

• BlazeClan Technologies

• Imagine Communications Corp.

• Kaltura Inc.

• M2A Media Ltd.

• MediaKind

• Pixel Power Ltd.

• SeaChange International

• Synamedia Ltd.

• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

• Vantrix Corporation

