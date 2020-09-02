Global Pregnancy Products Market -Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product Type, and Region.

Global Pregnancy Products Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 34.2 Bn by 2026, at a XX % CAGR of around during a forecast period.

The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the pregnancy products market. The major driving factor of the global pregnancy products market are rising disposable income, rise in birth rate reflecting a high level of pregnancy, growing awareness regarding pregnancy care products, well-developed distribution channel such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, online and retail stores are predicted to accelerate the growth of pregnancy products market. Side effects associated with pregnancy products and lack of awareness and unavailability of pregnancy products in low-income countries are hindering the global pregnancy products market growth.

By product type, stretchmark minimizers emerged as the largest segment in the global market due to the high usage of stretchmark minimizers as a preventive measure is one of the key factors contributing to the segment’s dominance. Increasing awareness regarding pregnancy care over the forecast period is anticipated to propel market growth.

The breast cream segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate in the pregnancy care products market owing to rising concerns of breast health during pregnancy and during the lactation period. A woman undergoes several physiological changes during pregnancy, including a change in breast size, especially during the first trimester. Proper breast care is strongly advised during the gestation period to ensure proper feeding after delivery. Improper care may lead to problems such as elasticity, sagging, and flattening of breasts.

Breast creams intended for use during pregnancy contain omega 3 fatty acids and antioxidants, which help retain skin and hydrate, elasticize, and strengthen breasts. These benefits, along with increasing awareness among pregnant women, are likely to up the adoption of breast creams.

North America dominates the pregnancy products market because of the growing awareness regarding pregnancy products, and growing expenditure on personal care products. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow tremendously during the forecast period, owing to factors, such as a rise in disposable incomes in developing economies, such as China and India, a well-established distribution channel, and growing awareness regarding pregnancy products through strong marketing activities.

As the government in the US is boosting its efforts to promote pregnancy among working women, the demand for pregnancy products is increasing steadily. According to data from the Women’s Bureau of the US Department of Labor, about XX% of the overall labor force in the United States was made up of females as of 2018, and it will grow to a XX% by the time 2026 ends.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Pregnancy Products Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Pregnancy Products Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Pregnancy Products Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Pregnancy Products Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Pregnancy Products Market:

Global Pregnancy Products Market, by Product Type:

• Stretch Mark Minimizer

• Body Restructuring Gel

• Toning & Firming Lotion

• Itching Prevention Cream

• Nipple Protection Cream

• Breast Cream

• Stressed Leg Product

• Others

Global Pregnancy Products Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operated in Global Pregnancy Products Market:

• Clarins Group

• Expanscience Laboratories, Inc.

• Mama Mio US Inc. (Mio)

• Noodle & Boo

• Novena Maternity

• Nine Naturals, LLC

• Motherlove Herbal Company

• Johnson & Johnson

• L’Oral

• Procter & Gamble

• Unilever

• Este Lauder

