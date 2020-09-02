Global Mobile Marketing Market : Analysis and Forecast (2019- 2026) _ by Solution (SMS, MMS, Push Notifications, Mobile Emails, QR Codes, Mobile Web and Others), User Type (Small Businesses, Medium Businesses and Large Enterprise), Vertical and Geography.

Global Mobile Marketing Market is expected to reach USD 197.91 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The global mobile marketing market based on solutions is segmented into SMS, MMS, push notifications, mobile emails, QR codes, mobile web and others. SMS segment is expected to be the major contributor for the market growth and QR codes segment is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the lower cost of offline advertisement than that other online advertising. Mobile marketing is a digital marketing strategy that utilizes multiple distribution channels to promote and advertise products and services through mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones. Mobile marketing is a way in which technology can be used to create personalized promotion of one’s goods or services to a user who is constantly connected to a network.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Geographically, the mobile marketing market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to be largest market for mobile marketing during the forecast period. The number of mobile subscribers in this region is much more than North America and Europe with majority of growth coming from India and China that makes APAC one of the most potential markets for Global mobile marketing.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Key Highlights:

• Complete and in-depth analysis with respect to individual growth trends of the segments are incorporated within the scope of our study.

• Assessment of opportunities of Mobile Marketing Market along with the identification of key drivers and restraints.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that play major in changing the market scenario, prospective opportunities, market shares, growth strategies and business optimization methodologies along with the mentioning of key companies is profiled.

• Detailed quantitative analysis of the current and future trends for the mentioned forecast period has been profiled.

• Global Mobile Marketing Market analysis and segmentation on the basis of types of Solution, user types, verticals and geographies.

• Global Mobile Marketing Market analysis and forecast for major geographies- North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with their key regions.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at global market value for Global Mobile Marketing Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Mobile Marketing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Mobile Marketing Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Mobile Marketing Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Mobile Marketing Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Mobile Marketing Market:

Global Mobile Marketing Market, By Solution:

• SMS

• MMS

• Push Notifications

• Mobile Emails

• QR Codes

• Mobile Web

• Location based Marketing

• In-App Marketing

• Others

Global Mobile Marketing Market, by Organization Size:

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Mobile Marketing Market, by End-user:

• Retail

• Media & Entertainment

• Travel

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• IT & Telecom

• BFSI

• Others

Global Mobile Marketing Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Mobile Marketing Market:

• SAP SE

• IBM

• AT&T

• Salesforce

• Adobe System

• Oracle

• SAS

• Mobivity Holdings Corp.

• Argus Cyber Security

• Harman International Industries, Inc.

• Karamba Security

• Intel Corporation

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• NNG Software Developing

• Commercial Llc.

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

• Escrypt Embedded Systems

• Secunet AG

• Salmat

• Vibes Media

