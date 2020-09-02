Global Mobile Value Added Services Market (MVAS) – Industry Forecast (2019-2026) -by Product, by Solutions ( SMS, MMS, Mobile Money, Mobile Infotainment and others), by End-User ( BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Education Entertainment & Media, Telecom & IT, Government & others), by Vertical, by Geography

Global Mobile Value Added Services Market (MVAS) is expected to reach USD XX Million by the year 2026 from USD xx Million in year 2018 at a CAGR of XX % .( Detailed analysis of the market is provided in the report).

This is a comprehensive Mobile Value Added Services Market report focused on the current and future prospects of the mobile value-added service market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the micro and macro environmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for Mobile Value Added Services has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segment and sub-segments.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Mobile Value Added Services Market (MVAS) has been segmented on the basis of product, solutions, End user, vertical and geography. Mobile services other than voice communication services offered by mobile service providers are termed as Mobile Value Added Services. For several non -voice purposes various Mobile Value Added Services such as SMS, MMS, Mobile email & IM, mobile money, location-based services, mobile advertising and infotainment enables mobile subscribers to use smartphones and tablets. Currently, mobile phones have evolved from a device used only for playing music, messaging, or voice calling to a powerful utility and information tool. From finding nearby locations to getting regular stock updates mobile phones have seen the steep increase in its potential. The demand for value-added services is growing among the users who have a great need for connectivity and portability. At his point Mobile, Value Added Services helps operators, mobile manufacturers, application developers and other Mobile Value Added Services vendors to generate revenue and expand customer approach.

Key Highlights:

•Complete analysis with respect to individual growth trends is incorporated within the scope of our study.

•Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key drivers, restraints opportunities for Global Mobile Value Added Services Market (MVAS)

•Comprehensive analysis of factors that are instrumental in changing the market scenario, prospective opportunities, market shares, growth strategies along with identification of key companies is profiled.

•Detailed quantitative analysis of the current and future trends for the forecast period has been profiled.

•Global Mobile Value Added Services Market (MVAS) analysis and segmentation with respect to a product, solution, end-user, vertical and geography.

•Global Mobile Value Added Services Market (MVAS) analysis and forecast for five major geographies- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with their key regions.

This report represents the forecast period of:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019-2026

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global Mobile Value Added Services Market (MVAS).

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Mobile Value Added Services Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Mobile Value Added Services Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Mobile Value Added Services Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Mobile Value Added Services Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Key players of the Global Mobile Value Added Services Market (MVAS):

• Google

• Comviva Technologies

• AT&t

• Apple

• Vodafone

• ON Mobile

• One 97

• Blackberry

• Nokia

• Sprint

• ZTE Corporation

• America Movil

• CanvasM Technologies

• Samsung

• Alibaba Group Holding Limited

• Gemalto

Key Target Audience:

• Content Developers

• Application Providers

• Telecom operators

• Content Aggregators

The scope of the Global Mobile Value Added Services Market (MVAS):

The report segments global mobile value-added service market based on product, solution, end-user, Vertical and geography.

Global Mobile Value Added Services Market (MVAS), by Solution:

• SMS

• MMS

• Mobile Money

• Mobile Infotainment and others

Global Mobile Value Added Services Market (MVAS), by End-User:

• Consumers

• Enterprises

Global Mobile Value Added Services Market (MVAS), by Vertical:

• BFSI

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Education

• Entertainment & Media

• Telecom & IT

• Government

